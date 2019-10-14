Presidency, APC, Opposition Trade Words Over Fake News

The presidency yesterday lost its cool and descended verbally on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over fake reports making the rounds in the social media that President Muhammadu Buhari was planning to secretly marry one of his ministers, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk.

The opposition, according to the presidency, is missing in the country and does not seem to exist anymore, with the PDP defaulting completely on the pact it holds with the electorate to put the government of the day on its toes with constructive criticisms.

Coming in rapid succession was another scathing attack on the PDP and its alliance, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), by the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) who said the opposition was now peopled by a theatre group made up of comedians.

But the PDP fired back, accusing the APC government of nursing anti-democratic motives, just as it noted that it is neither a party of people who are contrivers nor one that harbours certificate forgers.

The country’s rumour mill went into overdrive last week following the absence of the wife of the president, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, from the country, with news of a purported wedding of President Muhammadu Buhari to the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouk, going viral on the social media.

Apparently miffed by the development, the presidency yesterday asked Nigerians to crosscheck properly whether the opposition’s fake news and failure to hold the government to account fully and sanely for what it is does not amount to dereliction of duty.

In a statement by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the presidency said, “Last week, the Nigeria’s senate majority leader reintroduced anti-sexual harassment legislation to parliament, following a serious exposé by the BBC of a sex for grades scandal at the University of Lagos. The bill had been tabled before – in 2016 – but it was not passed: some members of our party, working with the opposition, then stronger in numbers than today, blocked it.

“This time around, there has been no such attempt by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to scupper the legislation. We cannot tell whether they remain opposed to it, for they have been too busy to let the 200 million citizens of Nigeria know.

“Instead, last week – whilst this matter was in the Senate, and the first Federal Budget following our February General Election, was being tabled before the House – the opposition’s full attention was elsewhere: on the affairs of the President, who we were told by the internet, was planning to marry in secret to one of his cabinet ministers.

“The interminable nonsense of fake news is hardly unique to Nigeria. In the United States, Britain – indeed across much of the democratic world – we see waves of falsehoods and untruths peddled across digital and mainstream media.

“It has led to journalists and the press to become less trusted than almost any other profession or estate. Yet elsewhere, whether the fake facts emanate from governments or oppositions, neither has sought to abdicate their unique responsibilities in the act of governance”.

PDP Behind PMB’s Rumoured ‘Wedding’– Presidency

Accusing the opposition of reneging on its duty, the presidential spokesman said, “In Nigeria, the opposition is close to reneging completely on the compact it holds with the voters. Every modern democracy exists for its checks and balances. Voters may elect a government to govern but they also elect an opposition – to oppose, to scrutinise, and to hold the majority to account.

“In the absence of either weight or counterweight, the scales of democracy become imbalanced. This cannot continue for long without the full functioning of governance being affected. Whether citizens voted for President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), or for the opposition’s presidential candidate and his People’s Democratic Party (PDP), no one voted for failure.

“They may have voted differently on policy and personality, but regardless of a voter’s choice of candidate and party, for their vote they expect responsibility. No voter expected, nor wanted, the opposition somehow to simply go missing. But that, effectively, is what they have done.

“Immediately after the February election that saw President Buhari re-elected to a second four-year term, and his APC secure a workable majority both in the Senate and House, the PDP went to court to challenge the result. The worlds over election losers tend towards “lawfare” once they have lost the campaign battle in the field.

“None can begrudge the PDP their day in court: yet it was never in doubt that they would fail to persuade the judiciary to overturn President Buhari’s 4 million votes and 14 percent margin of victory over his opponent. “Biased judges!” screamed the opposition. Perhaps, Judges do tend to be biased – towards the facts. Yet those, it would seem, matter no longer to the opposition at all – for last week they opened their next salvo in lawfare by taking their exact same, fatally flawed case to Nigeria’s Supreme Court. We must sincerely hope the opposition have the wherewithal to appreciate they will fail once more, given the facts and the math remain the same.

“The opposition’s over-excretions are leaving a mess for the elected government to clean up. These do not just extend to the fact that even the most serious, and well-intentioned anti-sexual harassment legislation needs scrutiny, or the fact that the opposition yelled “corruption, padding!” at the Federal Budget – even before it had been tabled. More importantly, it leaves a stain on the terms of acceptable debate.

Shehu continued: “The median age of our 200 million population is 18 years old. Over 100 million Nigerians have access to the internet, and to cell phones. Many will, of course, see the opposition’s fake news and failure to hold the government to account fully and sanely for what it is: dereliction of duty. But there will be those who do not.

“Nigeria is leading the fight in Africa against terrorists claiming to be adherents of Islam. This battle is being won – but not without cost. Our fight matters not just to our country, or West Africa – but to the whole world. We are defeating the terrorists both through military and through educative means. We hold up to the terrorists the inalienable truth that society is better when there is reasoned debate, the exchange of views, argument without harm – and that it is through this process of consent which leads to unity”.

Noting that opposition is missing in Nigeria, he said, “Without that process working as it should, not only is good governance threatened but it imperils the principle of our system of governance – based on scrutiny of the executive based on facts – and makes it out to be a sham.

“It imperils the principle of governance by consent which is the firewall against impressionable young people being swayed towards terrorists, whom it emboldens. Nigeria’s opposition is missing. We need them back”.

They’re Now A Theatre Group Of Comedians – APC

On its part, the governing APC yesterday launched a scathing attack on the opposition PDP and the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), saying they are peopled by comedians.

It lamented that while a democratic Nigeria was in need of a vibrant opposition to hold the ruling party accountable, the PDP and CUPP have unfortunately become a joke, as well as irresponsible and rudderless.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party announced the “obituary” of the country’s main opposition, adding that democracy cannot be fully operational in a situation where Nigeria’s “supposed main opposition” has become a crude joke.

“Democracy cannot be said to be fully operational in a situation where the supposed ‘main’ opposition party, PDP has become a joke, irresponsible and rudderless”, APC stated.

The APC pointed out that even as the “governing party”, it recognises the importance of rigorous and intelligent interrogation of its policies and programmes by the opposition, just as it noted that there are a lot to gain by Nigeria’s democracy and the country in an atmosphere of robust engagement by responsible and patriotic opposition.

The party stated: “The political system we practise has important roles for the political parties outside of power. The system envisaged that such parties would provide alternative viewpoints and put the governing party on its toes.

“Instead, the PDP and their minions have in the name of opposition continued to distract the government and Nigerians with their post-election delusions, salacious fictions, conjured rifts in government circles and of course the lowest of it all, the pathetic and senseless Jubril of Sudan malicious tale, among other fake news. Tragic!

“It is sad that PDP has finally proved incapable of filling this important democratic space. The other mushroom parties are even worse. Some of the smaller parties are filled with incurable charlatans issuing infantile weekly press statements on behalf of the PDP. Our democracy deserves better”.

APC further regretted that Coalition of United Political Parties, “which could have filled the vacuum and engaged the APC administration in useful debates over governance has become a comedy theatre group and frontline PDP minion. CUPP has the unenviable mandate to try to intimidate and blackmail important state institutions such as INEC, the judiciary, and security agencies, on behalf of PDP with the hope of gaining political advantage having been rejected by the majority of the voters.

“As the current administration tackles our national challenges and at a period we all should focus on issues of nation-building, the best PDP and its acolytes are offering is a distraction. While the PDP wallows in its obscene conducts, Nigeria under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration will continue to consolidate on its status as Africa’s largest economy”, it added.

APC further noted that despite inheriting a battered economy, the Buhari administration was growing the economy after pulling it out of recession, with the administration’s record investments in agriculture, social investments and infrastructure projects paying off hugely.

It continued: “For one, we are now currently the largest rice-producing country in Africa as a direct result of conscientious efforts to diversify the economy. Our age-long corruption and impunity challenges are no longer the norm.

“The fight against corruption is on course. Collectively and individually, a reorientation in our national life and thinking is emerging. With the continued support of well-meaning Nigerians, we will do more for the shared prosperity, peace and progress of our dear nation”

Buhari’s Govt Nursing Anti-Democratic Motive – PDP

But hitting back at the presidency and the APC, the PDP accused the Buhari-led government of nursing anti-democratic motives.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who convened an emergency press conference yesterday, said it was strange and totally unacceptable that the ruling party and the Buhari presidency would claim that Nigeria will become a one party state.

Ologbondiyan accused the ruling party of nursing anti-democratic motives, adding that Nigeria is a resilient nation and that no individual, no matter how highly placed in the past, has succeeded in reducing the people to a nation of cowards.

He said PDP remained the consensus opposition platform in Nigeria to win election and the center for seeking power in the country.

Ologbondiyan said, “The APC came out to claim that the major opposition party is dead. We want to state clearly that our party is the consensus political party of the majority of Nigerians and our party after a long journey of overhauling has become the centre for seeking for power and good governance in our nation.

“The PDP does not contain certificate forgers, it is not party of people who are contrivers. Our political party is relating directly with the Nigerian people and we are working assiduously to make sure that democratic tenets of our nation is not only entrenched but seen to be entrenched in our nation.

“The PDP remains the bastion of democracy in our nation. PDP is in the Supreme Court to ensure that the mandate which was given to Atiku and has been stolen is restored to us.”

He added that when the PDP took a decision to ensure that they create alternative government, it was to make suggestions on how good governance was to be entrenched in the country.

He continued: “PDP has been carrying out that responsibility. As far as APC needs to know; our nation has survived dictators. We have succeeded as a poeple to ensure that those who seek to rule us without our consent do not succeed and as such, it is strange and totally unacceptable that the APC and the Buhari presidency will within its whimsical thinking claim that Nigeria will become a one party state.

“This country is a resilient nation and no individual no matter how highly placed in the past has succeeded in reducing us to a nation of cowards. Even today it will be unacceptable to Nigerians to be so reduced. So, PDP will continue to play its opposition role and we will play it successfully.

“The Buhari presidency came out to claim that there are agitators for a third term. We quickly pointed it out to them that there is no agitator; rather if there is anything, it is the Buhari Presidency who is bringing the third term to the issue of national discourse.

“We assured them that given the magnificent failures of this Buhari Presidency, Nigerians are not ready to discuss it. From there, they have moved to the issue of one party state and bringing it to national discourse. Even that, it is totally unacceptable to us and I want those who are advising the president on this issue to back off”.

Fake news will plunge Nigeria into chaos – Aisha Buharii

On her part, wife of the president, Hajiya Aisha Buhari has warned that if care was not taken, fake news may plunge Nigeria into trouble.

She spoke to journalists yesterday at the airport after arriving Nigeria after from the United Kingdom.

Mrs Buhari said, “The genesis of this fake news was when my husband fell sick (in 2017) and perpetrators of this act were showing fake ambulance, hospital and dead body suggesting that my husband is dead,”

“That time, I received so many calls from other first ladies and presidents of other countries trying to confirm. So I called the attention of NCC (Nigerian Communications Commission), NBC (Nigerian Broadcasting Commission) and the National Orientation Agency. Fake news will lead this country to something else if actions are not taken with immediate effect.”

The First Lady also explained reasons why she was away for so long, saying it had been a tradition for the Buhari family to travel abroad for holiday.

She stated: “For like 20 to 27 years now, if our children are on holiday, we used to spend holiday with them. I never abandoned my children. Last year, I went to Spain and spent two months with Zahra when she gave birth.

“So, the same this year’s holiday in UK, I fell sick. So, I stayed back to see a doctor and the doctor advised me to stay back to attend to my health. From the UK, I travelled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and returned to England on doctor’s advice and they also advised that I should slow down my activities.”

She thanked the president and all Nigerians for their support and encouragement, just as she assured that she was hale and hearty to continue her work with women and children.