Projects: We Have Impacted On 510 Communities In Nigeria – MTN Foundation

The MTN Foundation (MTNF) says it has impacted on a total of 510 communities across 454 local governments areas in Nigeria, under its “What Can We Do Together” initiative.

MTNF Director, Hon. Reginald Okeya, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, while speaking at the Appreciation Dinner for 110 Nominators of the initiative in the South-East and South-South zones of the country.

Okeya stated that under the first and second phases of the initiative, various interventions were implemented in 400 communities across the country, while third phase, another 110 communities across the country have been impacted.

“This means that so far a total of 510 communities across 454 local governments have been transformed!

“While we are proud of what we have achieved so far, we are very aware that none of this would have been possible without our customers who continue to patronize our business through thick and thin.

“Each and every one of you share in all the credit that MTN Foundation receives today, and we say thank you very much.”

In his speech, the Manager, MTN, South-East region, Innocent Entonu, commended men and women who stepped out of their ways to contribute towards the development of their communities.

Entonu said: “We are here to celebrate some women and men who chose to step out of their comfort zones and in their own little way, take action to transform their communities for the better.

“I am sure you must have heard the saying –a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step. But how many of us are ready to take that step forward when they need to?

“Well, we have 110 Nigerians who did exactly that. They took a step forward, took action and partnered with us to bring about change to their world. Today, their communities are better for it.

“Because of them, school children have learning materials, medical equipment has been installed in healthcare centres; and solar-powered boreholes have been installed in communities where they had no water.”