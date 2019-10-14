Reps Move To Establish Anti-corruption Courts

In its bid to support the ongoing anti-corruption war of the federal government, the House of Representatives has concluded plans to establish special courts to try corruption cases.

The special courts may be established through an amendment to the 1999 constitution (as amended).

The House also pledged to ensure an increased allocation of funds to anti-graft agencies, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The House in its 2019 – 2023 legislative agenda, indicated that reforms to bring about positive policies that will drive the nation to an all-inclusive economy and the fight against among other issues on its priority list.

According to agenda unveiled last week, the House pledge to examine possibility of establishing, through legislation or constitutional amendment, special courts.

“The House will further examine the possibility of establishing, through legislation and (or) constitutional amendment, special courts for the prosecution of public corruption cases under the proposed Omnibus Corruption and Racketeering in Public Service law in the same way that special tribunals are used for election petition matters. The special courts will allow for an expedited process of investigation, indictment and prosecution to allow for rapid dispensation of these matters.”

“The House of Representatives will seek to increase funding to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) for recruitment of lawyers and forensic accountants with expertise in investigation and prosecution of crimes of financial misappropriation and public corruption. We will further seek, through legislation, to ensure that the Commissions can engage foreign and local experts and partners to aid in the investigation and prosecution of crimes.”

While unveiling the agenda last week in Abuja, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila said the House would reform how it conduct its affairs.

The speaker also said that the 9th House of Representatives would strife to bring about positive policies that will drive the nation to an all inclusive economy.

According to the speaker, the House will address salient issues of poverty and inequality, insecurity, which he said are products of policy choices.

“They’re not the result of some inherent flaws in our nature, or a consequence of an absence of God’s favour on our endeavours. We have it in our power to remake our world,” Gbajabiamila said.

He disclosed that the document was a product of extensive deliberations and contributions from within and outside the House of Representatives.

“We have listened to people from all works of life and factored in the concerns of various constituencies, to identify and articulate a set of priorities that if addressed responsibly will change the face of our nation and improve the lives of millions of our people. We have codified in these pages an ambitious agenda that we absolutely intend to achieve.

“First among these, is to reform the way the House of Representatives manages its own affairs in every area from the administration of our finances to the operations of the committee system and the process of vote taking and recording in the House. Our goal is accountability and transparency because as we seek to drive reforms across the government, we are obliged to make sure our own House is in the best order.

“We have collaborated with the private sector to outline a set of objectives and develop a programme of activities that will facilitate increased investment, encourage innovation and drive economic growth. We will act to protect those who are most vulnerable amongst us,” he added.