Robbers Attack NNPC Mega Station In Ilorin, Behead Policeman

11 hours ago

Suspected armed robbers on Saturday attacked Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega station in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The armed robbers, it was gatheted struck when employees  of the station had left for their respective homes.

The men of the underworld were said to have beheaded a police sergeant and some security personnel attached to the NNPC mega station. It was also gathered that the robbery incident occurred late Saturday night while the security men were already asleep.

The NNPC mega station as at the time of filing this report was under lock and key.

The Spokesnan of the state police command,Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident.

“The information is true jare. But the command is investigating the issue,” he stated.

