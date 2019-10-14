SEC Restates Commitment To Sustainable Financing

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has remained a strong advocate for the promotion of infrastructural development through sustainable financing.

This was stated by acting director-general, SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk at the formal launch of the Financial Center for Sustainability, Lagos (FC4S Lagos).

Uduk said that the huge budget deficit and infrastructural gap in the country can be financed by harnessing resources available from sustainability finance investors and interest groups around the world.

According to her, as Nigeria strives to build a diversified economy that harnesses the resources of non-oil sectors to anchor the transition to a more resilient economy, there is the urgent need to close the huge infrastructure gap with investments in sustainable finance initiatives driven primarily by complimentary efforts of the government, regulators and the financial services industry to direct financial capital to more sustainable economic activity.

She said, “It is therefore my expectation that the launch of the Financial Centre for Sustainability, Lagos would serve as a rallying point for further discussions and engagement on ways of taking advantage of the enormous resources and potential of sustainable financing to address the infrastructure gap of our country, deepen the product offering in the Nigerian Capital Market and create greater prosperity for investors and our people.

“There are tremendous opportunities in the areas of power generation and transmission, rail transportation, housing, agriculture and water, among others, where sustainable financing can be an avenue for the private sector to partner with government in the overall drive for prosperity and economic development’’.

“The federal government through the Debt Management Office (DMO) has led the way in Africa in this regard by issuing the first sovereign green bond in December 2017. It has since followed up with another N15 billion issuance in June this year specifically to fund renewable energy, afforestation and transportation.”

‘Namadi Sambo Not Shareholder In Kaduna Electric’