Stakeholders Call For Allocation Of 5% National, States Budgets To Nutrition 

Nutrition stakeholders across the country have recommended allocation of five percent (5%) of the National and States’ total budgets to nutrition programmes and activities.

The recommendation was contained in a communique issued at the end of a two-day meeting organised recently by CS-SUNN in Lagos State on improved nutrition investments in the 2020 state annual budgets with key stakeholders of nutrition line ministries from the National, Lagos and Kano states.

In a statement made available to newsmen by CS-SUNN, the stakeholders, in the Communique drafted by a 9-man committee led by a member of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Salisu Mohammed, observed that budgetary performance for nutrition activities across states has remained low with attendant poor utilisation of budgetary releases in some cases.

The communique also decried lack of budget line and budgetary allocation for nutrition activities in the local government budgets, saying “Beyond increased budgets for nutrition activities, there is need to match this with timely release and cash backings. States need to find proactive ways (like use of pressure groups) to follow up memos for improved releases.”

Earlier in her opening remark, CS-SUNN Executive Secretary, Beatrice Eluaka, revealed that Nigeria has the highest burden of stunting in Africa and is second highest in the world next to India.

She emphasised that nutrition is a development issue, hence the need to increase investments therein.