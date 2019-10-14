NEWS
Stakeholders Task Govt School Equipment
Stakeholders in Information Communication Technology (ICT) have called on government at all levels to equip schools with modern ICT Infrastructure to encourage more youths to embrace studies.
The call was made at the second annual conference of Information Technology Subject Teachers Association of Nigeria (ITSTAN), held in one of the schools in Lagos, tagged-ICT: sustaining Nigerian educational system.
According to the keynote speaker and Head of department, computer education, Lagos state university (LASU), Dr. Olugbenga Akindoju ICT should be deployed in teaching primary and secondary school students in all subjects across the state.
“When we compare ourselves with other nations, we cannot say we have arrived, even Lagos state that claimed to be better is way below, government should revisit the curriculum and include using ICT in impacting education to the student.”
Akindoju faulted some schools who lock up their ICT lab saying, “purchasing and owning ICT is not enough, we cannot sustain what we have locked up, what we don’t use. When you go to some schools, you will see the school locked up their ICT lab after donation and only open it when the school is expecting some external supervisor, the country cannot grow not to talk of sustaining it.”
Speaking from the global perspective the founder and president of Digital Club International, Dr. Nathaniel Atansuyi said ICT is the game changer if the people must develop.
‘’Right from the first industrial revolution till now, we as a nation is lagging behind. It is scary as a nation we still talk about ICT where as in other nation it has become part of them. Digital technology is taking over with cue drawn from Tokyo 2020 Olympic that is coming. It is unfortunate that we have not embraced ICT like the rest of the world,” he said.
