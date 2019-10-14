Sujimoto Boss Offers Scholarship To 50 Students

The managing director of Sujimoto construction, Sijibomi Ogundele, paid a surprise visit to his old primary school in Agege Lagos, where he gave 50 pupils a lifetime scholarship.

At the occasion, which came 33 years after leaving the school, Ogundele brought tears of joy to the faces of the students and teachers of New Oko-oba primary school, Agege as the Sujimoto Civic Social Responsibilities, CSR, train made a stopover bearing bags of gifts and goodies.

Speaking at the occasion, the MD/CEO of Sujimoto, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele said; “As human, we must never forget that, we have two hands — one for helping yourself, the other for helping others. If your neighbor is hungry, your chicken is not safe; our tithe at Sujimoto goes directly to people who need it the most. For us, giving back goes beyond CSR, it’s an obligation.

“Every year, we shall take a part of our profits and give back to different public schools, like Ijebu Ode Grammar school and many other schools, because for us at Sujimoto, giving back is an obligation.”

The feeling of nostalgia and excitement began to wane when during inspection of the school facilities, Mr. Ogundele realized that in a school of about 700 students and over 26 classrooms, only three classes had desks and chairs. The others are plain empty and the students have to sit on bare floor. Also, out of four toilets, only one is functional.

Moved by the deplorable state of facilities in the school, Mr. Ogundele pledge to provide the school with sufficient desks and chairs, and renovate the deplorable toilets.

Ogundele challenged the students to dream big, embrace Integrity and be an ambassador for generosity.

With over 1000 gift packs distributed among the overly excited students and the passionate teachers, Sujimoto brought renewed hope and confidence on the faces of the students and teachers.

Ogundele further encouraged Nigerians to invest in helping to develop the capacity of our youthful population whichever way they can.

In his words; “We know the government is doing a lot already but it is not enough. We call on every citizen to join hands and help invest in our nation’s greatest asset – human capital.”