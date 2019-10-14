TETFund To Fund Centres Of Excellence For Innovative Research

The Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof Suleiman Bogoro, has said the organisation will fund centres of excellence for innovative research in the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Bagore said two to three of such centres would be promoted with special funds allocation in each of the zones.

” This is to replicate ‘African Centres of Excellence being prompted by international agencies in order to encourage indegenious innovative research and learning activities,” he said.

The executive secretary said this at a meeting with management and Governing Council of Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto (UDUS) in Sokoto.

” TETFund is vigoriously focused on supporting relevant research and development in tertiary institutions to fast track industrial growth toward enhancing productivity and human empowerment,” Bagore said.

He explained that the effort conincided with that of National Universities Commission, using Triple helix concept of innovation concept.

According to him, the two are twin concepts that refer to a set of interactions between academia, industry and governments, to foster economic and social development.

Bogoro described good academic leadership as backbone of success in all institutions while poor leadership negatively affect all professional progression and development.

”With composition of academics in UDUS and others, Nigeria has no excuse, other than to rise and lead not only Africa but the world,” he said.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a N5 billion National Research Fund to stimulate progress in the academia.

The executive secretary noted that emphasis would be geared towards application of academic researches that would facilitate growth in various sectors.

”TETFund also provides N5 million intervention for producing journals with our scholars’ content targetted at addressing our immediate challenges.

” The past trend of low production and reliance on foreign ones is minimized and at present, more indeginous journals are visible and indexed.”

He said, ”Mutual dispute between academia and industries is among the bases that forced universities not to run appropriately.

” Research on problem solving suitable to our Nigerian content and environmentan growth are the best option to industrial development.

” Many Nigerian Universities are becoming stronger, competing with foreign universities in terms of quality research harvests and acedemic excellence.”

He added that TETFund had introduced drafting of conceft notes before research proposals and out of 3,000 applications received, 415 were successful.

” This is the first time in history; in 2018 only 1, 800 applications were received and at present applicants have been communicated to provide full proposals with UDUS being among the high percentage institution.

“Intervention focus is more on innovative research to enrich content components than infrastructure development and funds may be doubled in coming years,” Bagoro said.

He said that provision of interdiscplinary laboratory was also in the pipeline to emulate other developed nations in promoting intellectual harmony and knowledge sharing.

He noted that poor accommodation for students consituted a challenge, as only 15 per cent of Nigerian students were housed which discouraged foreign students to enrol.

According to him, TETFund is also considering high intervention in the area and commended Federal Government’s effort to bring in the Central Bank and other options.

Bogoro pledged to look into UDUS’s requests for the construction of new senate building and more learning infrastructure to argument students’ population and academic pursuits.

Earlier, the vice chancellor, Prof Lawal Bilbis, appreciated the ES’s visit and listed the institution’ s challenges, especially areas it needed urgent intervention.

Bagoro was led on an inspection of the Pharmaceutical Science Department, Urology and Nephrology center, where he watched live surgery via video conferencing conducted by experts led by Prof Isma’la Mungadi.