Unlocking Real Sector Finance

Access to finance has been one challenge that small businesses in Nigeria have continued to face in spite of the several measures that have been taken to channel funding to the real sector. Deposit Money Banks inexplicably find it more convenient as an investment move to put their funds, garnered from deposits, into money market instruments rather than lending.

On the face value, and from conjecture, it is perceived that there risks usually associated with lending in an environment where businesses are averse to risks. Many are yet to fully recover from the banking industry crisis in the country which saw the take-over of some banks while many had to take huge cutbacks on profits. The bubble burst of non-performing loans in the industry has made players in the banking industry become more conservative in loan growth.

One of the reasons banks had cut back on lending, is the fact that some individuals borrow with the intent of not repaying. Rather they will abandon the bank that they owe to do business with another. Although they have enough to service or pay off their loans, many have constantly refused to repay the loans they had taken from the financial system.

The aftermath of the Non Performing Loans’ (NPL) losses is still evident in the operations of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) which is still struggling to recover N5 trillion in debts which it had bought from the banks.

However this trend will no longer be the norm with the loan clause as introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN).The loan clause allows banks to access the accounts of its debtors from other banks to repay a loan, once the obligor defaults.

This is expected to open up banks to increase lending, and had formed one of the basis the apex bank had introduced a cap for loan to deposit ratio for deposit money banks. In a letter to all banks dated July, 03, 2019, the CBN had mandated all Deposit Money Banks (DMB) to maintain a Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 60 per cent by September 30, 2019.

The CBN further stated that failure to meet the regulatory requirement by the stated date would result in a charge of an additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR.

Before this, the sector’s loan to deposit ratio hovered around 50 per cent. The LDR cap had prompted many banks to kick off a massive loan drive, particularly to individuals in an effort to boost their loan book. Seeing the impact of the initial cap, the apex bank had further raised the minimum LDR to 65 per cent with a December 31, 2019 deadline, up from the 60 per cent it had stipulated at the end of September.

Owing to these, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week warned that the new regulations to spur lending, should be carefully assessed and may need to be revisited in view of the potential unintended consequences on banks’ asset quality, maturity structure, prudential buffers and the inflation target.

This view is contrary to analysts opinion who believe the policy will push banks to return to the mediation role which they had abandoned. Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East Global Research, Standard Chartered Bank, Razia Khan, had noted that the extent to which the policy can play a more supportive role in helping bank loan growth has yet to be demonstrated. “Until now, banks have benefited from higher yields on government securities to rebuild their profitability, but they will have to be more reliant on private sector credit extension.”

On his part, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Cowry Assets Management Company Limited, Johnson Chukwu noted that banks will have to become more cautious and would be more prudent in lending, developing competencies to lend to new sectors. Currently, the level of NPL ratios in the banking sector stood at 9.36 per cent as at June 2019, the first time it would drop to single-digit in the past 40 months.

Chukwu noted: “In the first place, the banks have to loosen their risk criteria and also expand their target market in order to meet the loan to deposit ratio of 60 per cent. Lowering the risk criteria means that they will have to accommodate lower quality credit which may in the long term fail. It is not out of place to speculate that the level of NPLs will increase as they give credit to SMEs that are more risk prone.

“I don’t think the banks will get to that point where the level of their NPLs will rise significantly. The banks will be very cautious. I expect the banks to develop the right competencies to manage risk in their new areas of lending as they find their target market they will also need to build competencies. The banks are not going to just throw their purse open to all comers.

“We might have an uptick in NPLs but I don’t think the banks are going to allow it get to that level. But when there is an uptick in NPLs the banks are going to start de-risking their balance sheet which means they will start calling back loans and they will slow down their lending but in the first instance I expect the banks to better manage the new sectors particularly the SMEs sector and consumer credit lending for mortgages, the banks will quickly build up capacity to understand these areas and manage it.”

Likewise, Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics, Pan-Atlantic University, Dr Bongo Adi, disagreed with the notion that the LDR will considerably spike up NPLs in the banking industry. Adi who noted that “whoever is saying that is an enemy of this country. The reason the economy is not growing and why people are suffering and poverty is so high, is because the ease of finance is so difficult.

“It is difficult to raise finance for any business. You go around and find that people have business ideas, the limiting factor that they have everywhere from the farthest part of the north to the farthest part of the south is the lack of finance for business. It is not as if there is no demand or that the market conditions are not good, or people don’t have the ideas. The ideas are there, the market conditions are there and the demand is there but people cannot find the finance to fund their businesses. The problem is that most of these banks are looking for very big businesses that they can fund.

Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor, had also joined voices allaying fears of a spike in NPLs due to its aggressive drive to increase banking sector’s lending to the private sector, noting that with the lending clause introduced recently by the Bankers’ Committee, it would be difficult for habitual loan defaulters to operate in the sector.

Okoroafor stated that there are safeguards to protect the system and explained that “first of all, it is important for us to come to the realisation that the primary responsibility of banks is to act as catalysts, by being intermediary between the surplus sector and the deficit sector.”

According to him, a review of banking sector loan portfolio in Nigeria by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) showed that in the last one year, credit to the private sector has been flat. “What the MPC found out was that banking industry loan has been at best flat and in most cases, dropped. And the central bank felt that to encourage the banks, we need to be aggressive by prescribing for them what the minimum LDR should be.”