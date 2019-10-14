Workers Raise Concerns Over Yaba CMD’s ‘Tenure Elongation’

Workers of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, have frowned at the continued stay in office by the Chief Medical Director of The Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Dr. Oluwayemi Cecilia Ogun weeks after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

According to the workers, this contravenes and is in defiance of the Public Service Rules (PSR) 0202810 of Chapter two (2) in relation to retirement, which states,“The Compulsory retirement age for all grades in the service shall be 60 years or 35 years of Pensionable service whichever is earlier, and no officer shall be allowed to remain in service after attaining the retirement age of 60 years”.

The CMD, according to the records in the Hospital, was born on September 23rd 1959 and was expected to retire on September 23, 2019.

It was gathered that the process for the appointment of a Medical Director of the Neuropsychiatric hospital Yaba in 2017, was skewed to favour the appointment of Dr. Ogun, as advertisement for the position had prescribed the eligibility criteria of not being above the age of Fifty Five Years (55) as at the time of applying for the position of Medical Director.

From information gathered, her appointment specifically violated the 6th requirement for the position as advertised at the time that “candidate must not be more than fifty five (55) years of age, as Dr. Ogun was already 58 years old when she was appointed.

It was further gathered that the CMD who clocked 60 on 23rd September, has refused to proceed on terminal leave, as required by law and referring to an already suspended circular by President Buhari on tenureship.

President Buhari had in 2016 ordered the suspension of tenureship in the federal civil service.

With the new policy, they will now stay until they are 35 years in In or attain the age 60, whichever comes first.

But, health Workers have however complained about her continued stay in office threatening industrial unrest.

In response to a letter from the Federal Ministry of Health with Reference No DHS 035/T/19, the workers called on President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to once again live up to his attributes of integrity and uprightness by looking into the brewing crisis at the hospital in the interest of equity, justice and industry harmony.

The workers who craved anonymity are of the view that the intent to elongate her elapsed tenure is vile considering the manner she vigorously fought her predecessor who allegedly attempted to stay in office illegally.

The Workers’ Unions had earlier in a petition accused the CMD of plans to outsource the hospital account department, which they claimed negates the philosophy of the Hospital.

The joint workers comprised of four unions which include the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Medical and Health Worker’s Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIA) and Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP).

In a letter to the CMD signed by Comrade Yusuf Adeyemi of MHWUN, Comrade Eke Uzondu of NUAP , Comrade John Oye of SSAUTHRIA and Comrade Olaoni Fatimetu, they accused the CMD of plan to outsource the account department of the institution and bringing in family members as contractors in the institution

The letter read, “the joint sector union of the hospital met to critically analyse the unfolding event in the hospital as regard your illegal decision to outsource the account department of the hospital unjustifiable. In view of this, we are compelled to write to you to stop the idea of privatising or outsourcing the account department or any other department and unit illegally.”

The unions who quoted financial regulation for the CMD said privately printed receipt are forbidden for Government Company.

“However, section 202 of the financial regulation also spelt out specifically who is authorised to collect revenue and issue receipts on behalf of the government and under no circumstances should privately printed receipt be utilised for government revenue.

The workers who spoke to our correspondent also accused the CMD of misappropriation of funds citing the purchase of SUVs at the Unit price of #40million.

However, efforts to get the response of the CMD proved abortive as text messages sent to her to ask whether she had reached her mandatory year of retirement were not replied.