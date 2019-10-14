Youths Threaten To Attack Customs Over Ogun Student’s Death

Youths in Ogun state have issued a 72-hour ultimatum to authority of the state Commands of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to disclose the identity of its officer who crushed to death one of their colleagues or risks the wrath of the people of the area.

The youths, under the aegis of Ipokia Local Government Youths Forum also demanded that federal government should forthwith, order immediate withdrawals from the road, all the unofficial agents recruited by Customs and other security agencies under the code name of “camp boys” before Wednesday failure of which they would not hesitate to attack them.

Acting coordinator of the forum, Deji Imoleayo Mawutin gave the ultimatum yesterday while speaking shortly after the youths’ visit to the parent of the deceased at their home in Ihunbo town in the Ipokia local government area of the state.

It would be recalled that one of the NCS’ vehicle had last week Monday, crushed to death, Daniel Opeyemi Odusina, a student of Ojumo Community High School, Ihunbo while chasing smugglers in the area.

Speaking yesterday Mawutin explained that the youths’ demand was aimed at bringing to justice, the untimely termination of live of one of their own “as well serve as deterrent to other reckless officers of the Customs service in the border area.

“Failure to meet our demands for the stipulated time by the Nigeria Customs Service will be responded to with a ferocious engagement.

The youths also visited the family of another student of the same Ojumo community High school, Miss Kikelomo Babalola who sustained serious injuries in the same accident at their home where she’s receiving treatment.