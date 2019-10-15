NEWS
2019 World Food Day: FMARD Join 160 Countries On Sensitisation
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has join over 160 countries globally to mark 2019 World Food Day.
The ministry which is a government regulates agricultural and natural resources, carry out sensitisation campaign across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to address the important of food and safety.
Speaking during the sensitisation programme, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar, said that Nigeria key into this year world food day to address agricultural challenge.
According to him, “Food day is one of the important day for all of us and is the mostly celebrated globally, today about 160 countries are currently celebrating these days and Nigeria cannot be assumption and that is the reason why we must celebrate his day.
“Particularly this production of food that is agric which is one of the cardinal objective of the present administration to achieve zero Hungary in Nigeria,” he said.
He noted that the ministry is ready to embark on land clearing in a community level, local government and state level to support the agricultural development.
Similar, the Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Nigeria, Suffyan Koroma noted that FAO has one of the widest coverage across countries.
He said that the day is set out to celebrate the founder FAO of the food and agriculture organisation and also to reaffirm the organisation commitment to zero hunger.
