26 NSCDC, 6 Military Officers Arrested Over Arms Deal

The military and a renowned Hunter, Ali Kwara have revealed how about 26 officials of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and six military officers were arrested for allegedly selling arms and ammunition’s to kidnappers and bandits in Katsina and Zamfara states.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday in Kano, Alhaji Ali Kwara hinted that the breakthrough was possible through joint operation with the military that was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to track bandits and kidnappers causing havoc around Katsina and Zamfara states, adding that the operation is making a huge success.

He said that the deal between NSCDC and military officers involved in the selling of the arms and ammunition were exposed through a repentant armed robber who cried to him that he has seen some group of officers who are more of human and heartless than himself. He said that he required to have a meeting with the repentant armed robber where he got the full knowledge of how the deal was struck.

“I then asked him if he can link me with the officers involved and he willingly agreed to link me up with one Fulani man who went into negotiations with the military and Civil defence officers where we purchased N300,000 ammunitions from the ring leader”.

“The next day (morning), we purchased another N400,000 worth of ammunitions and within the same week, we purchased another arms and ammunition worth N1.5 million from him”.

“On the fourth encounter, in collaboration with the military, we jointly arrested the gang leader who now exposed five Civil Defence officials and we arrested another 24 Civil Defence officers and six military officers outrightly”

The hunter explained that on Wednesday that the Commandant of NSCDC had ordered for the immediate termination of the job of those officers involved and were taken to court for proper prosecution. “Similarly, we are working with General Tukur Burutai who ordered for the immediate arrest of the six military officers and they will be court- marshaled soon”.

Alhaji Kwara however called for the overhaul of the Nigeria Security architecture which he laments is full of misfeeds who are complicit in the fights against Crime and Criminality in the Nigeria.