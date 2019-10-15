BANKING AND FINANCE
Access Bank Hits N1bn In Digital Lending Daily
Access Bank Plc. has hit one billion naira daily in loan value through its expanded digital lending portfolio.
Mr Victor Etuokwu, the bank’s Executive Director, Retail Banking, stated this in Lagos on Tuesday.
Etuokwu said its expanded digital lending portfolio, which gives Nigerians quick and 24/7 access to funds for emergencies without any collateral, had recorded N1 billion daily in loan value.
He stated that the bank was at the forefront of digital lending across the continent.
“This is a deliberate choice we made when we introduced the first USSD-based digital lending product in Nigeria based on our deep understanding of our operating environment.
“In the past two years, we have disbursed over 3.5 million loans to individuals.
“We acknowledge it is no mean feat when compared to where the market is coming from, but this is still a scratch in the overall potential of this market,” he said.
Etuokwu said that the bank had disbursed over N45 billion in over two million disbursements to individuals this year alone.
“This year alone we have disbursed over N45 billion in over 2 million disbursements to individuals and have recently witnessed a spike in our volumes hitting N1 billion daily.
“This achievement and our focus on retail lending reiterate our commitment to democratise access to financial services leveraging digital technology,” Etuokwu said.
He said that the bank had continued to expand its loan portfolio using its proven innovative algorithms and deep machine learning capabilities.
According to him, Access Bank has continued to do so since the launch of its digital loan portfolio, with PayDay Loan as the flagship product.
“The bank’s retail innovation journey has led it to expand its digital loan offerings to other multi-tenured variants to fit the needs of its diverse retail customer segments,” he said.
Etuokwu said that the bank also launched a dedicated loan application platform known as QuickBucks in the third quarter of 2018.
According to him, QuickBucks is a Mobile Banking Application for digital loans aimed at improving customers borrowing experience for retail loans.
Also speaking, Mr Chinedu Onuoha, Head Digital Banking Business Development, Access Bank, lauded the bank’s achievement in digital lending.
“Our objective is to ensure that there is a digital loan product for every adult Nigerian who has proven means of livelihood because we know that every individual at one point or another requires some form of financial support.
“Our flagship digital loan product, PayDay Loan, is tailored to help individuals meet their urgent cash needs.
“Though the tenor for this loan is 30 days, we also have loans with tenors of three months and six months,” Onuoha said. (NAN)
MOST READ
Plumber In Court For Alleged Attempt To Steal Car
Oil Prices Extend Losses Into Second Session On Weak China Data
2019 World Food Day: FMARD Join 160 Countries On Sensitisation
FIDA Calls For Inclusion Of Women In Governance, Peace Processes
Obaseki Insists On Zero-Tolerance To Thuggery In Edo
Lawyer Writes UK, AGF, Others Over Abuse Of Power By Police
‘SERAP Lacks Power To Issue Ultimatum To AMAC On Pension’
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
FG Orders Total Closure Of Land Borders
- NEWS22 hours ago
2 Nigerians Make Global Digital Prominence List
- CRIME21 hours ago
EFCC Storms Osogbo, Arrest 94 Suspected Internet Fraudsters
- NEWS20 hours ago
Ajimobi Frustrated My Efforts At Fixing Roads, Water Facilities, Says Makinde
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Another Torture Home Busted In Katsina, 360 Rescued
- HEALTH21 hours ago
Family Planning: Nigeria Not Likely To Meet 2020 Target – Experts
- NEWS23 hours ago
Workers Raise Concerns Over Yaba CMD’s ‘Tenure Elongation’
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Fuel Subsidy Allocated N450bn In 2020 Budget