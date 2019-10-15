Ajimobi Appeals Against Tribunal Judgement

Former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has appealed against the judgement of the National and State Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal which affirmed the election of Senator Muhammed Kola Balogun of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March election.

The tribunal had dismissed the petition filed by the former governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lack of merit.

The Court of Appeal would this Thursday determine whether the former governor was right to have queried the decision of the Election Petition Tribunal, which dismissed his petition.

It would be recalled that the APC had gone to the tribunal to challenge the victory of Balogun in eight out of the nine local government areas in Oyo South Senatorial district.

Balogun had polled 105,720 votes to defeat Ajimobi who garnered 92,218 votes. The tribunal, however, dismissed the petition on September 10, 2019. Not satisfied, the APC appealed the judgement.

The three-man panel of the tribunal chaired by Justice Anthony Akpovi, with Justice Sambo Daka and Justice Chinyere Ani as members, had unanimously upheld Balogun’s victory.

The lead judgement, read by Akpovi, said that most of the witnesses called by the petitioner to tender the results of polling units were ward collation agents and not the proper persons to tender the results.

The tribunal chairman had said that the testimonies of the ward collation agents could not be accorded any probative value because they were not the makers of the documents tendered. He said that the petitioner also based his testimonies on the card reader result without calling the maker to testify, while no witness was also called regarding voters’ accreditation register.

Akpovi said that the malfunctioning of the card reader could not invalidate the voter’s register. He said that most of the witnesses called by the petitioner were not relevant and that their testimonies were mere hearsay. Akpovi said that the petitioner failed to prove all the allegations in the petition beyond reasonable doubt.

The tribunal chairman, therefore, nullified Ajimobi’s petition and upheld the election of Balogun, having scored the majority of lawful votes, and declared him the winner.