NEWS
Alaghodaro LOC Meets, Assures On Eventful 2019 Outing
The Local Organising Committee for the 2019 Alaghodaro Summit has assured of an eventful outing to mark the third anniversary of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s first term in office.
Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, who gave the assurance, said adequate preparations are being put in place to ensure a seamless third edition of the summit.
He noted that the governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki will use the occasion of the summit to render an account of his stewardship to Edo people.
Osagie said, “The interesting thing about the 2019 Alaghodaro Summit is the focus on how the Obaseki-led administration has continued to deliver dividends of democracy to Edo people and residents. This includes reforms in basic education, through the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme, technical education and job creation through which over 100,000 persons have gained one form of skill to another.
“The Production Centre is open 24 hours, 7 days a week, with uninterrupted power supply to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMES) who are carrying out their day-to-day businesses; primary healthcare centres across the states are being refurbished to improve access to affordable healthcare services, and more rural communities are being connected to urban centres through construction of roads. There is also the urban renewal drive, farmers have started harvesting from their farms. This is possible through the peaceful and stable business environment provided by the Obaseki-led government,” he said.
Osagie continued, “In 2017, Alaghodaro summit hosted big-ticket investors from all parts of the world, who converged in Benin City. Since the hosting of the 2017 investment summit, the state has continued to witness an influx of investors across all sectors.
“In 2018 edition, we had a people’s summit that brought all Edo people and residents together in one place, face-to-face with their governor.”
The governor’s aide further explained “From the theme of the 2019 summit: ‘Delivering to Our People ‘The Next Level,’ one can tell that the focus is how the governor intends to do more for our people, the farmer, the vulcanisers on the streets, the market men and women, drivers, young people, those in the organised private sector, civil servants and the unemployed among others.”
MOST READ
Five Pupils, Others Drown In Heavy Flood
Okowa Inaugurates 42-member Advisory, Peace-building Council
Senate Passes Deep Offshore, Inland Basin PSC Bill
Bauchi Governorship And Mohammed’s Victory At Tribunal
Science’ll Solve Africa Challenges, Says Yobe Gov
Governor Bello Commiserates With NUJ Chairman Over Mother’s Death
Saraki Factor Can’t Resuscitate A Dying PDP In Kogi – Ohikere
MOST POPULAR
-
BANKING AND FINANCE22 hours ago
Access Bank Hits N1bn In Digital Lending Daily
-
FOOTBALL21 hours ago
I Don’t Look For Records, They Look For Me, Says Ronaldo After 700th Goal
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
FG To Review Salaries Of Govs, Others
-
FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Reconsider 2020 Champions League Final In Turkey, Italy Tells UEFA
-
LABOUR MATTERS17 hours ago
NULGE Wants Ngige To Address Union’s Concerns To Avert Industrial Disputes
-
ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
I’m Not Living My Best Life – Don Jazzy
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Stop Unsafe Abortions, Go For Family Planning
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Oyo Reps Member Extols Wase’s Leadership Qualities