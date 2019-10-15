Another Torture Home Busted In Katsina, 360 Rescued

Another home where alleged deviants are held in poor conditions has been uncovered in Daura, Katsina.

This is sequel to a similar incident in Kaduna few weeks ago in which over 300 persons were rescued by the police at a supposed rehabilitation home in which inmates were chained in squalid environment and physically abused.

In this latest case, according to reports, more than 200 out of at least 360 persons detained in an illegal rehabilitation facility in Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown in Katsina State, escaped after their revolt against homosexual abuse and other forms of inhuman treatment meted out to them by their minders.

Katsina State commissioner of police, Sanusi Buba, confirmed this report yesterday in Daura while conducting newsmen round the shabby facility with six small rooms where over 360 people were held with chains on their feet and hands.

He ordered the immediate closure of the Qur’anic-school-turned–illegal detention centre.

Buba said the proprietor of the centre, Mallam Bello Abdullahi, 78, and two of his aides had been arrested while efforts are being made to apprehend two or three other workers at the facility now at large.

“In the course of investigation, 67 persons from the ages of seven to 47 years were found with chains. Victims were also found to have been subjected to various inhuman and degrading treatments. The command has already evacuated the victims to hospitals for treatment while efforts are ongoing to re-unite them with their respective families,” he said.

The police commissioner also enjoined parents and guardians to desist from taking their children and wards to “illegal, unauthorised or unapproved remand/rehabilitation centres, otherwise known as ‘Makarantar Mallam Mai-Mari.’

“Parents should take their recalcitrant and delinquent wards to only recognised and approved facilities provided or registered by the government,” he stated.

The police chief disclosed that while some of the victims were from Daura and other parts of the country, a few were from other African countries.

According to him, the victims were brought by their parents and guardians who did not know that the centre, which offered Islamic education to students, had deteriorated so dangerously over time.

Narrating their ordeals, some of the inmates lamented that they were subjected to torture, starvation and kept in the most dehumanising situation for different periods ranging from weeks to years.

It was also learnt that no fewer than six of the inmates died due to the extremely bad condition of living at the centre and for being denied medical treatment.

Corroborating this, the Katsina CP said: “I think the situation became so bad that they could no longer bear it and they revolted on Sunday and started rioting and escaping from this facility. Our attention was drawn to it and I expeditiously mobilised my policemen to come and seal off the facility and directed the AC CID (assistant commissioner, Criminal Investigation Department) to arrest the operators of this place.

“During the course of investigation, I was made to understand that some of the teachers, who were engaging in homosexual activities with some of the victims here, have escaped but we will definitely trace and arrest them.

When contacted , the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, called on the police and other relevant security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation on the issue.

He urged the police to be fair and just in their investigation so that the culprits would face appropriate sanctions.

The emir, who expressed shock at the discovery, said it was a surprise for such a thing to happen in his domain.