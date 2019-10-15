NEWS
APC Structure In Edo Firmly Under Obaseki’s Control – Aide
Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has stated that Governor Godwin Obaseki has the structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) firmly under his control.
In a statement, Osagie said the comments credited to one Simon Ebegbulem, the so-called Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is completely false.
According to him, “Governor Obaseki and the leaders and members of the APC have a cordial and robust working relationship. Obaseki is providing effective leadership for the party in the state and therefore, allegations that there is a plan to leave the party is totally false.”
He added, “Presently, Governor Obaseki is the Vice Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), a forum of all the governors elected under the platform of the APC across the country. He commands tremendous respect within the party at the national level and has a fabulous working relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of the APC.
“Why will the governor leave a place of certainty for uncertainty? Is it not clear from these verifiable facts that all these allegations are completely false? We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to disregard these quibbling as noise from irrelevant entities trying hard to gain political relevance.”
MOST READ
Five Pupils, Others Drown In Heavy Flood
Okowa Inaugurates 42-member Advisory, Peace-building Council
Senate Passes Deep Offshore, Inland Basin PSC Bill
Bauchi Governorship And Mohammed’s Victory At Tribunal
Science’ll Solve Africa Challenges, Says Yobe Gov
Governor Bello Commiserates With NUJ Chairman Over Mother’s Death
Saraki Factor Can’t Resuscitate A Dying PDP In Kogi – Ohikere
MOST POPULAR
-
BANKING AND FINANCE22 hours ago
Access Bank Hits N1bn In Digital Lending Daily
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Obaseki Insists On Zero-Tolerance To Thuggery In Edo
-
FOOTBALL21 hours ago
I Don’t Look For Records, They Look For Me, Says Ronaldo After 700th Goal
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
FG To Review Salaries Of Govs, Others
-
LABOUR MATTERS17 hours ago
NULGE Wants Ngige To Address Union’s Concerns To Avert Industrial Disputes
-
ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
I’m Not Living My Best Life – Don Jazzy
-
FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Reconsider 2020 Champions League Final In Turkey, Italy Tells UEFA
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Stop Unsafe Abortions, Go For Family Planning