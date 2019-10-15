APC Structure In Edo Firmly Under Obaseki’s Control – Aide

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has stated that Governor Godwin Obaseki has the structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) firmly under his control.

In a statement, Osagie said the comments credited to one Simon Ebegbulem, the so-called Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is completely false.

According to him, “Governor Obaseki and the leaders and members of the APC have a cordial and robust working relationship. Obaseki is providing effective leadership for the party in the state and therefore, allegations that there is a plan to leave the party is totally false.”

He added, “Presently, Governor Obaseki is the Vice Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), a forum of all the governors elected under the platform of the APC across the country. He commands tremendous respect within the party at the national level and has a fabulous working relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of the APC.

“Why will the governor leave a place of certainty for uncertainty? Is it not clear from these verifiable facts that all these allegations are completely false? We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to disregard these quibbling as noise from irrelevant entities trying hard to gain political relevance.”