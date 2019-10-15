NEWS
Boko Haram: Gov Buni Reopens Gaidam Int’l Market, Relaxes Curfew
Yobe State governor, Mai-Mala Buni, yesterday, announced the reopening of Gaidam weekly market with immediate effect.
The market had been shut for about a year following Boko Haram attacks on the commercial hub.
Buni made this known in a town hall meeting with the people of Gaidam, in Gaidam local government area.
He also approved the upward review of curfew in the town from 6 pm to 10 pm as well as the recruitment of 150 vigilante members to boost the existing 50 vigilantes who are complementing the troops in clearance operations.
“The closure of Gaidam market will only worsen the security situation in the town rather than improving it, considering the number of youth in the town and strategic location of the market.” Buni said.
He enjoined the people of Gaidam to be prayerful and cooperate with the security operatives, as security is everyone’s affair.
MOST READ
Malawi Dismisses Reports Of First Ebola Case
Obaseki Urges Political Office Holders, Party Chieftains To Observe Protocols
85 Killed In Violence On Afghanistan’s Presidential Election Day – UN
Stop Unsafe Abortions, Go For Family Planning
Plumber In Court For Alleged Attempt To Steal Car
Oil Prices Extend Losses Into Second Session On Weak China Data
2019 World Food Day: FMARD Join 160 Countries On Sensitisation
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
FG Orders Total Closure Of Land Borders
-
CRIME10 hours ago
26 NSCDC, 6 Military Officers Arrested Over Arms Deal
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Ajimobi Frustrated My Efforts At Fixing Roads, Water Facilities, Says Makinde
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Another Torture Home Busted In Katsina, 360 Rescued
-
CRIME23 hours ago
EFCC Storms Osogbo, Arrest 94 Suspected Internet Fraudsters
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Fuel Subsidy Allocated N450bn In 2020 Budget
-
OPINION21 hours ago
An Economy Out Of Recession: Tunde Fowler’s Magic Wand
-
CRIME11 hours ago
119 Nigerians On Death Row In Malaysia