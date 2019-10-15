BUA Group Named Main Sponsor Of 2020 Africa CEO Forum

BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading foods, mining and infrastructure conglomerates has been announced as the main sponsor of the 2020 edition of Africa’s largest private sector forum, the Africa CEO Forum holding in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire in March 2020.

This was revealed during a joint press conference between BUA Group, the Africa CEO Forum and the Jeune Afrique Media Group at the BUA headquaters in Lagos, Nigeria to announce the partnership. In attendance were the group chief operating officer, BUA Group, Chimaobi Madukwe, and the founder/president of the Africa CEO Forum, Amir Ben Yahmed, and senior executives from both organisations.In his opening, O’tega Ogra, Group Head, Corporate Communications, BUA Group, said the partnership with the Africa CEO Forum was in line with BUA Group’s “Africa by Africans for Africa” vision. According to Ogra, “BUA Group is proud to partner with the Africa CEO Forum which has over the years, cemented its place as the largest Africa – focused business summit. It is our expectation that this partnership between BUA Group and the Africa CEO Forum will unlock opportunities in Africa by championing private sector-led growth, leading discussions around innovative public policies and sustainable business.”

In his comments, Chimaobi Madukwe, Group Chief Operating Officer of BUA Group who signed the agreement on behalf of the company, said the partnership was timely and BUA was pleased to be the main sponsor of the Africa CEO Forum 2020. According to Madukwe, “This signing will mark the first time a Nigerian company will be the main sponsor of the Africa CEO Forum. It is also significant because it will be the first forum since Nigeria signed the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. “As a key business and investor in Nigeria and Africa, one of the many ways to show BUA Group’s commitment beyond our numerous investments and social impact initiatives is to support platforms that will encourage business-business and business-government engagement whilst proffering workable solutions to Africa’s development needs.”

Also speaking, president and founder of the Africa CEO Forum, Amir Ben Yahmed, as well as the managing director of Jeune Afrique Media Group, welcomed BUA Group as the main sponsor of the 2020 Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan. According to him, BUA Group’s stature and active participation in the forum in recent years made the expanded collaboration possible.

He thanked the chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his commitment to the platform and explained that the forum would keep seeking to identify new business opportunities with the world’s most influential business leaders, create unrivalled networking platform with top decision-makers, give exclusive insights on the most promising investment projects in Africa and build lasting relationships with government officials who are looking to create strong alliances and business partnerships.

Founded in 2012, the Africa CEO Forum is an annual gathering of decision-makers from the largest African companies, as well as international investors, multinational executives, heads of state, ministers, and representatives of the main financial institutions operating on the continent.

The Africa CEO forum would feature over 2000 participating individuals from over 70 countries.