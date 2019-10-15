Customs Generates N81.2bn At Onne Ports In 3 Months

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area II Command, Onne Port has generated N81billion in the third quarter of year 2019, surpassing the sum of N69.5 billion generated within the same period in 2018.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the public relations officer, Area II Command, Onne, Ifeoma Onuigbo Ojekwu, the feat in increasing revenue collection was first of its kind in the history of the command.

Customs Area Controller, Aliyu Galadima Saidu, has increasingly deployed tact, intelligence enforcement and technology in ensuring maximum compliance by users of the port. The command also recorded a total of sixty-six (66) seizures with duty paid value (DPV) of N865million for the period under review.

Comptroller Galadima is also vigorously pursuing the comptroller-general of customs zero tolerance for duty evasion, smuggling and other infractions like under declaration and so on.

He has been reviving proficiency in the area with regards to identifying and blocking all possible avenues of revenue leakages; enhancing capacity building in areas of modern customs operations, reinforcing the commitment of officers and men in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities and assuring to bring to book any erring officer found compromising.