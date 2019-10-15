Deep Seaport: C’River Pays N200m Compensation To Bakassi Indigenes

Cross River State governor, Sir Ben Ayade, Monday, announced the payment of two hundred million naira as compensation to the people of Bakassi for the donation of 35,000 hectares of land for the development of the Deep seaport.

The governor announced the monetary compensation during a stakeholders meeting held at the state executive chamber, Calabar, with leaders and traditional rulers of the area led by the Paramount Ruler of Bakassi, Etinyin Etim Okon Edet.

Announcing the package, Governor Ayade said: “We as parties have come together to say we will support the people of Bakassi local government area with a token of N200m for donating 35,000 hectares of land for the development of the Bakassi Deep.”

The governor pointed out that, “while we appreciate that the ultimate beneficiary of the port is Bakassi local government area, it is noteworthy to state that it is for the good of the nation and indeed Africa,” adding that, “the N200m is not value for the land but a token as compensation.”

Recalling that President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2015 promised during his first term campaign to Cross River that he will not only deal with the issue of the loss of the state oil wells, but will find an adequate and proper solution for the Bakassi people if he assumes office as President, Ayade appealed to the President to fulfill his commitment.