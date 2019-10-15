CRIME
EFCC Nabs 94 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Osun
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan zonal office, on Monday, raided an Osogbo-based night club and arrested 94 suspected internet fraudsters. The club is notorious for hosting parties for suspected internet fraudsters.
Aside the arrest, about 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items were confiscated during the raid.
Popularly known as ‘Club Secret Underground’, the nightclub is located on the Ibadan-Iwo expressway in the Osun state capital.
The wee-hour operation was sequel to an intelligence report hinting that the suspected internet fraudsters were organising a night party for Sunday, October 13, during which some of them intended to celebrate their loots.
A discreet operation on the club had earlier been carried out to ascertain the authenticity of the intelligence. The confirmation led to the mega raid effected on Monday.
The anti-graft agency said that the suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation, and would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.
