Ex-agitators Decry Exclusion From Overseas Training

The Akwa Ibom Phase 2 Ex-agitators Forum has condemned the non-inclusion of many of its members from the amnesty training programme of the federal government.

Rising yesterday from its general meeting held at No. 216 Ibekwe Road, Ikot Abasi local government area, Akwa Ibom State, the ex-agitators decried their members exclusion from local and overseas training programmes by the Amnesty Office, stoppage of some agitators’ monthly stipends for many years and eventual removal of their names from the Amnesty payroll without any cogent reason.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the leader of the group, Comrade Imoh Okoko decried non-consideration of many members of the forum for training and empowerment programmes, and the failure by the Amnesty Office to carry the forum along in its various activities, among others.

They lamented that since Prof. Charles Dokubo assumed duties as the national coordinator/special adviser of the Programme, ex-militants of Akwa Ibom State origin have been sidelined, neglected and discriminated against, despite the huge contribution of the state to the country’s oil revenue.

According to the communiqué ‘’we wish to emphasize here that the main agenda or principal objective of the amnesty programme is the training and empowerment of the Niger Delta ex-agitators to reduce crisis in the region.’’

“Regrettably, our people have been excluded from the various trainings and empowerment programmes organised by the Amnesty Office on the pretext that names of our members are not in the Amnesty training database,’’ the ex-agitators said.

The group said that it is very disheartening to see people from other states undergoing training and empowerment programmes on weekly basis, while those from Akwa Ibom State are being shut out without any cogent reason.

It alleged that Dokubo has rather showed more preference to militants in Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta, a situation which prompted them to call for his removal and the restructuring of the programme’s mandate.

“We have also witnessed the intentional removal of names of some Akwa Ibom ex-agitators from the amnesty payroll and their replacement with names of people from other states, something which has been going on for some years now without any explanation, thus making it impossible for these affected beneficiaries to continue receiving their monthly stipends.

Despite our continued protests, Amnesty officials have consistently refused to listen to us,” the group said.