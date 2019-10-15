Fashola Seeks Reform Of UN Charter, Others

The minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has advocated an upgrade of the provisions of the United Nations Organisation (UNO)’s Charter, foundational rules and regulations as well as developmental plans to meet the dynamics of a fast changing world.

The minister made the demand while hosting a delegation from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), led by the organisation’s representative to ECOWAS and Regional Director, Nigerian Regional Office, Mr Jean Bakole, on a courtesy visit to his office on Monday in Abuja.

Responding to the 9 components of UNIDO’s 2018-2022 Country Programme for Nigeria earlier outlined by the Regional Director as the areas where UNIDO can be of assistance to Nigeria within the programme, Fashola observed that it was high time that most of such foundational instruments upon which UNO was established some 70 to 75 years ago were changed and made to align with the dynamics of time.

He noted that it is clearly indisputable that Nigeria embraces the partnership that UN and its affiliate agencies offer on a broad base, a prove of which according to him is Mr President’s consistent attendance of the UN General Assembly personally.

“It is also clear that UN has come a long way from its inspiring beginning. A lot has changed, and many of its foundational rules and regulations and development clearly need an upgrade.

“And as I continue to say, the legal orders of the UN charter provided 70-75 years ago are in need of urgent reform to bring them in conformity with today’s global challenges if it must continue to retain the role for which it was set up,” he said.

Speaking to the $60 million presented as the fund required to facilitate the programme, of which Nigeria is expected to contribute up to $30 million, Fashola said that money cannot be said to be too big for Nigeria as a country, neither is giving it out the problem, but how it is used.

He suggested that instead of using the money for too many projects, it is better used for just one or two big projects that will be so visible for people to see.

Speaking earlier, Mr Bakole who commended the government of Nigeria for its generous contributions during its long standing partnership with UNIDO, said they were at the Minister’s office to present the planned Country Programme, adding that half of the $60 million is expected from Nigeria as its contribution in support of the programme.

Mr Bakole said he had travelled round the country in the last few years, and discovered that Nigeria has a lot of potentials in terms of minerals and agriculture such that if value is added to them adequately, the country’s economy stands to flourish.