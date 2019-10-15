FG Inaugurates Investigative Panel On Sexual, Gender Violence

The federal government has inaugurated a special Investigative Panel on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in order to protect and enforce the protection of the human rights of victims.

While inaugurating the Instigative Panel, yesterday at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Abuja, the minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen said her office is partnering with the NHRC as well as the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and other Civil Society Organisations to ensure that immediate actions are taken to halt rising scourge of infant and child abuses.

The executive secretary of the NHRC who is also the chairman of the investigative panel, Mr Tony Ojukwu, while lamenting the recent raid of night clubs in Abuja by armed security personnel led by the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) under the auspices of Joint Task Force, said the raid and other cases of sexual violence perpetrated by lecturers in tertiary institutions are going to be investigated and reported to the Office of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

He said the terms of reference of the panel of investigation are to review the extant laws and regulations applicable to Joint Task Force in the country, investigate matters and conduct of the Joint Task Force as well as identify individuals directly responsible for these abuses, develop clear guidelines for inspections and raid in the country and develop clear guidelines and policy on sexual and gender based violence for institutions, MDAs, public and private organisations.