FIDA Calls For Inclusion Of Women In Governance, Peace Processes

The Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Nigeria, Professor Joy Ezeilo has said that government across the world, especially in Africa needs political and economical will to make things work for women as no continent can develop or survive if half of the population of women are under represented in governance.

Ezeilo stated this in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the ongoing Regional Congress of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA) with the theme “The growth of women and children in Africa: Beyond Rhetoric”

She said governance across all strata must be inclusive and leave no one behind since that is the whole essence of Sustainable Development Goals. “Women must be at the the peace tables as well since they are mainly the victims and survivals of these wars”.

She said the FIDA regional congress is very important as it highlights issues of primordial concern and critical issues of concern to women and children in Africa.

“For long we have been talking about women rights. We have made some progress but it is like one step forward, ten steps backward which is not good. The issue of ending impunity of gender based violence also takes one step forward, two steps backward.

“And how do we check the impunity of sexual gender based violence. Women in Africa have critical concerns ranging from educational disadvantage to sex stereotype, denial of inheritance, widowhood practices, sexual violence to all forms of trafficking”. She added.

Ezeilo expressed concerns that despite the fact that laws that concern women are not adequate, they are not even effectively implemented.

She urged women to stand up and stem the tide. “We just have to stand up and make concerted efforts to stem these tide. We need to wake up and face the reality and say enough is enough, let us take concrete actions” she said.

In her welcome address, the Regional Vice President for FIDA Africa (North and West) Mrs Victoria Awomolo, SAN said women constitute more than half of the world’s population making them an important but often under-utilized resource.

She said it is common knowledge now that promoting gender equality is a game changer especially economically and politically noting that closing the gender gap means higher productivity and growth.

According to her “the theme of this year’s congress “the growth of women and children in Africa: Beyond rhetorics” was chosen because FIDA thought it has come to a time to have proper conversation about where we are coming from, where stand now and how best to move forward.

“Today we take a moment to reflect on the progress made by African woman and child, progress whether negative or positive because it means that we are not static. Growth for us in this context is economic, political and socio-cultural. We are saying at this time that we must move beyond the rhetoric, look deeper and take action.

“Have we moved forward or backward, if we have moved backward, why is that happening? If we moved forward, what were the enablers so that we can focus on those to birth more positive progress”.

She maintains that the recurrent challenges affecting the quality of lives of children include lack of education, access to health care, legal rights, sexual abuses, child labor, drug abuse, access to social recreation, insecurity, trafficking, adequate feeding while urging all to continue to advocate on these and more.