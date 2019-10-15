Fuel Subsidy Allocated N450bn In 2020 Budget

The federal government has budgeted the sum of N450 billion for settlement of under recovery of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as fuel subsidy, in its 2020 budget proposal.

This figure is captured in the fiscal framework which is an annexure to the budget.

“We have a provision for under recovery of PMS in the sum of N450 billion,” said the minister of finance, budget & national planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, while presenting the breakdown of the 2020 executive budget proposal at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja.

She explained that the provision is called under recovery because it is an operational cost for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

On 2019 Budget Implementation

The minister also disclosed that, on performance basis, the total sum of N3.333 trillion had been spent on both recurrent and capital releases of the 2019 budget

Of the total appropriation of N8.92 trillion, N3.39 trillion had been spent by 30th June, 2019 against the prorated expenditure budget of N4.58 trillion. This represents 76 per cent performance, she said.

“As at 30th September 2019, a total of about N294.63 billion had been released for capital projects,” the minister added.

According to her, capital releases could only commence after the signing of the 2019 Budget on 27th May, 2019.

Ahmed noted that spending on capital has been prioritised in favour of critical ongoing infrastructural projects in the power, roads, rail and agriculture sectors. As at half-year, federal government’s actual aggregate revenue was N2.04 trillion, which is 58 percent of the prorata target. This includes: Oil [email protected] venue of N900 billion (49% performance); Company Income Tax (CIT) of N349.11 billion (86% performance); Value Added Tax (VAT) of N81.36 billion (71% performance); and Customs collections of N184.10 billion (100.47% performance).

The minister said overall revenue performance is only 58 percent of the target in the 2019 budget largely because some one-off items, such as the N710 billion from Oil Joint Venture Asset restructuring and N320 billion from revision of the Oil Production Sharing Contract legislation/terms are yet to be actualised. Fiscal deductions by NNPC for federally funded projects also exceeded target.

Border Closure

Responding to questions from the audience, the finance minister, said there will be an end-date to the nation’s border closure.

She said only the main borders that were manned by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and other security operatives were closed.

She, however, added that the nation had seen the benefits of the closure and that though there were some challenges, the Customs Service and the committee working on the border closure were looking at how to ease some of the difficulties.

“It has to be Nigeria first and we have to protect our own industries because some of our neighbours have been flagrantly abusing commitments that we jointly signed to and the president has said this is no longer acceptable.

“The border closure is not forever; there will be an end date. The federal government is currently in discussion with governments of our neighbouring countries, Niger and Benin Republic. We are negotiating to make sure that the challenges that led to the closure of the borders are addressed on both sides but, especially that our neighbours meet the commitments that we signed onto several years ago.

“Once those discussions are concluded, the borders will be opened again,” she said.

A breakdown of the budget shows that Federal Ministry of Works & Housing got N259.2 billion appropriation, while Ministry of Education (including UBEC) got N162.74 billion; Ministry of Power (including PSRP Transfer to NBET) N127.67 billion and Ministry of Defence N99.87 billion.

Others are Ministry of Health (includes BHCPF): N90.98 billion; Ministry of Transportation: N123.07 billion; Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development; Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster management & social development: N45.45 billion. While Ministry of Aviation has budget appropriation of N53.85 billion; Ministry of Transportation: N123.07 billion; Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment N41.34 billion and Ministry of Science and Technology: 37.55 billion.

In her remarks, the minister said the 2020 Appropriation Bill is designed to be a budget of fiscal consolidation to strengthen our macroeconomic environment; investing in critical infrastructure, human capital development & enabling institutions, especially key job creating sectors.

Ahmed said the federal government was keen on reforming domestic tax laws to align them with global best practices; introducing tax incentives for investments in infrastructure and capital markets, and incentivizing private sector investment essential to complement governments development plans, policies and programmes.

…We Won’t Reach 80% Revenue Performance For 2019 — Finance Minister

Meanwhile, the finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, has disclosed that the nation will not be able to reach 80 per cent revenue performance for 2019.

She said this yesterday in Abuja at the public presentation of the 2020 budget proposals.

Ahmed said that as at half year, the actual aggregate revenue for 2019 was N2.04 trillion, which was 58 per cent of the prorate target.

She said of the figure, oil revenue accounted for N900 billion, Company Income Tax (CIT) N349.11 billion, Value Added Tax (VAT) N81.36 billion and Customs Collections N184.10 billion.

“As to whether we will reach the N8.33 trillion at the end of 2019 is very unlikely and that is why we have to make special efforts to boost revenue performance.

“It is clear that we cannot reach even 80 per cent and that is why we have to do several things to make sure that revenue performance is enhanced.

“Releases did not start until late July and as at last week releases are now up to N650 billion.”

According to her, N294.63 billion was released for capital expenditure as at the end of September, but the target is to be able to reach N900 billion by the end of December 2019.

Ahmed said that of the total appropriation of N8.92 trillion, N3.39 trillion had been spent by June 30, as against the prorated expenditure budget of N4.58 trillion, representing 76 per cent performance.

It would be recalled that the 2019 Appropriation Bill was presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 19, 2018, but was signed into law on May 27, 2019.

The N8.92 trillion budget had a revenue projection of N6.97 trillion, consisting of oil revenue projected at N3.73 trillion while non-oil revenue was estimated at N1.39 trillion.

Estimates for non-oil revenue consisted of N799.52 billion from CIT, N229.34 billion from VAT and Customs Duties of N302.55 billion.

The 2019 budget was predicated on oil production of 2.3 million barrels per day at $60 per barrel and an exchange rate of N305/1$.