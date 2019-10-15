GenCos Release 3,480mw Of Electricity To National Grid

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations said they released an average of 3,480 MegaWatts of electricity into the national grid on Sunday.

This is contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President in Abuja, yesterday.

The report said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 254.02 megawatts from the 3,226 released on Saturday.

It, however, said that 1,720 megawatts could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report noted that 0 megawatts was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 2,777.3 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report said zero (0) megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N2.16 billion on Sunday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Sunday was high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report said that the peak generation attained on Sunday was 4, 222.1 megawatts.