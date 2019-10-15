ENTERTAINMENT
I’m Not Living My Best Life – Don Jazzy
Marvin Record Label boss, Michael Ajereh, a.k.a Don Jazzy, on Tuesday said that he is not living the best of his life in Nigeria.
Don Jazzy, who recently became the mouthpiece of Nigerians on Social Media made this statement as he decried on the state of the nation.
The Producer cum artiste made this known via his Twitter handle as he lamented on the situation of things in Nigeria even though he has the money to live a good life.
The Mavin boss, who is currently in Berlin said he always felt he is not living the best of his life when he visit other countries.
” That’s the thing about us in Nigeria. Is it too much faith I will call it? Or we re just too…. I don’t know the word to use.
“You will have money set and you will just be seeing people suffering and your money no go sweet you spend. Our standard of living in Naija is sad o ahhhh. It’s not fair.
“No matter the amount of money you have, you will still ball mediocre balling in that Nigeria.
” Yeah, I am in Berlin. But I normally feel this way whenever I leave the country. No matter the country I go to, small or big, I just get ashamed for us,” he wrote.
Don Jazzy is a Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur.
He co-founded the now defunct record label ‘Mo’ Hits Record’ in 2004, but following the closure of the aforementioned record label, he set up Mavin Record on May 8, 2012.
He is known for his numerous production in the music industry and has also contributed greatly to entertainment industry.
His immensely contribution has made the industry what it is today, making him an outstanding producer and singer in the industry.
Meanwhile, some fans took too his Twitter page to react, below are their reaction:
@blvck- Wit… said” Things will fall into place eventually”.
@debo said ” But why ……???? I guess you are not in the country ATM.(NAN)
