Jude Idada Wins $100,000 NLNG Literature Prize

The advisory board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, has announced Boom Boom, authored by Jude Idada as the winner of the $100,000 prize for the 2019 cycle on Children’s Literature.

The book edged out Mystery at Ebenezer Lodge, by Dunni Olatunde and The Great Walls of Benin, by O.T. Begho, entries in the Shortlist of Three, to clinch the prize. The book had competed against 173 books submitted for the competition in March 2019.

The announcement was made at NLNG’s 20-30 Anniversary Ball and Award Night in Abuja by Professor Emeritus Ayo Banjo, Chairman of the Advisory Board. The event commemorates NLNG’s 30 years anniversary of incorporation, 20 years of safe and reliable production and delivery of LNG from its six-train plant on Bonny Island and 15 years of sponsoring the Nigeria Prize for Literature.

Also at the event, Professor Meihong Wang and Dr. Mathew Aneke were also awarded $100,000 as joint-winners of The Nigeria Prize for Science for Year 2019. Wang and Aneke were announced as winners in September 2019 by the prize’s Advisory Board for their work on Carbon Capture, Carbon Utilization, and Biomass Gasification and Energy Storage for Power Generation.

Speaking during his welcome address, Tony Attah, NLNG’s managing director said the management and staff of NLNG, inspired by the company’s vision of being a global LNG company, maintained international best practices in operations and safely & reliably delivered LNG cargoes around the world without harm to humans or the environment to earn a prominent place in the global market.

“We are here to celebrate the successes of this unique Nigerian brand which has recorded notable global recognitions, first, as the fastest growing LNG company in the world, in 2008 when we grew from a two-train plant complex in 1999 to a six-train plant just within nine years after start-up.

“At that time, we were also the fourth major supplier of LNG, contributing 4 per cent of the nation’s GDP, until recently when our contribution was estimated at 1 per cent following the rebasing of the nation’s GDP.

“Only last year, we were ranked first worldwide in plant reliability and we currently hold the fifth place in global market share, a position that we risk losing soon if we do not expand our capacity with the addition of more volumes. We are Africa’s leading supplier of LNG and the single largest industrial complex in the continent, third largest in the world, doing global business with a workforce that is more than 95 per cent indigenous and a wholly Nigerian Senior Management Team,” he stated.