NEWS
Kebbi Ready To Establish Zoo For 2 Stray Elephants – Bagudu
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has said that his government was ready to establish a zoo or wild life park to keep and ensure the safety of the two strayed elephants roaming between Bagudu and Koko Besse local government areas of the state.
The stray elephants are currently roaming Tuga and Zaria Kalala in Bagudo and Koko-Besse local government areas of the state.
Governor Bagudu made the statement while briefing journalists after a meeting with the delegates of the Conservator -General of the National Parks of Nigeria at the Government House in Birnin kebbi.
He said the state was given the option to conserve the elephants by establishing Wild Park or Zoo for them.
LEADERSHIP recalls that the elephants strayed into the state last year through Zaria Kala Kala area of Koko Besse from yet to be identified forest territories and have since been under the care of the state government.
Bagudu said “The delegations of the Conservator -General of Nigeria National Parks Service are in Kebbi state to see if the two elephants are still with us and were well kept and taken care of. In their message to us, they advised us to either create Wild Life Park or Zoo for these animals.”
He said he would write to President Muhammadu to seek his consent on what to do next on the elephants.
Bagudu commended the people of Ruga/Zaria Kalakala in Bagudo and Koko Besse local government areas of the state for taking care of the elephants.
“These communities have demonstrated how people should behave to conserve animals facing extinction. I was there in the last sallah and what fascinated me most is the closeness of the elephants with the people during the festival”
Earlier, the Conservator -General of Nigeria National Life Park Service, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Goni who was represented by Dr. Abdulrahman Muhammed commended the state government and the people of the communities where the Elephants are kept for protecting and feedings of the animals.
