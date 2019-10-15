LaCasera Moves To Reward Consumers

La Casera Apple Drink has launched a new Under The Crown Consumer Promotion tagged: ‘Refresh & Connect’ aimed at rewarding its consumers.

The consumer promotion which was flagged off on October 10, 2019 in Lagos, would end on December 31, 2019, is aimed at rewarding the brand’s consumers and to further strengthen the existing bond.

Speaking at the event, the managing director of the La Casera Company (TLCC), Mr. Chinedum Okereke, explained that the La Casera Refresh and Connect consumer promo is an expression of appreciation to consumers who have remained loyal and committed to the brand over the years.

According to Okereke, “We are in business because our teeming consumers have chosen to remain loyal and committed to our brand, the La Casera apple drink, which has been in the market for almost two decades.

“Consumer loyalty is a prerequisite for success in the highly competitive CSD segment in Nigeria, and one of the ways to appreciate that loyalty is by giving back to the consumers in a creative and exciting way.”

He stressed further that the Refresh and Connect promo was based on deep insight which reveals that the average Nigerian relish staying refreshed and connected to loved ones, hence the promo idea.

While explaining the idea behind the consumer promotion, the marketing director of the company, Mr. Emmanuel Agu, expressed optimism at the excitement the promo would generate among consumers across the country.

He said, “With the La Casera Refresh and Connect Consumer promo, the brand is set to further connect with consumers by encouraging them to partake in the promo and win big.

“Various prizes to be won include smart TVs, smart watches, laptops, mobile phones, bluetooth headsets, La Casera products and airtime worth millions of naira are all up for grabs.”

He stated that the promo crowns for the La Casera Apple Drink had been specifically designed and come in yellow colour as against the regular blue colour, saying that consumers should purchase La Casera promotional bottles in 35cL, 50cL or 60cL with a yellow cover to participate in the promo.