Malnutrition: Bridging Funding Gap In North East

Despite the efforts of donor agencies towards child malnutrition response in the north east, a huge funding gap still exists. Thus, a need for local resources mobilization from governments at all levels as well as private sector. PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, writes.

Child malnutrition has become a public concern in the North Eastern part of Nigeria as millions of children suffer Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), a life threatening condition.

An estimated 2.5 million boys and girls under the age of five suffer from SAM every year in Nigeria. According to Nutrition Sector annual projections, an estimated 371,000 boys and girls under the age of five in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states will suffer from SAM.

The latest Nutrition Survey has also shown the prevalence of Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) among boys and girls aged below five years to be 11per cent in Borno, 13 per cent in Yobe and 6 per cent in Adamawa, indicating very high levels of malnutrition according to World Health Organization (WHO) classification.

The situation, nutrition experts have described as alarming, cautioning that if not timely identified and treated, malnutrition has serious and permanent consequences in the growth and development of children,adding that children suffering from SAM are immune-compromised, increasing their likelihood to suffer from a range of infections and disease complications.

According to data from United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), one out of two children deaths under the age of five is attributed to malnutrition. Children suffering from SAM are 4 to 11 times more likely to die compared to their health counter-parts.

The data also revealed that malnutrition causes irreversible brain damage and compromised intellectual capacity in adulthood leading to reduced productivity and an estimated 16 per cent loss in the Growth Domestic product (GDP).

Speaking at a 2-day media dialogue organised by UNICEF and the Child Rights Bureau Department, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, with support from the Department for International Development (DFID), in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF, Aminu Usman, said N5billion is needed to procure 258,950 cartons of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for SAM treatment.

He also said UNICEF has funds for 29,314 cartons of RUTF, leaving a funding gap of N4.4 billion for the procurement of 229,636 cartons of RUTF.

Meanwhile, UNICEF with funding from DFID is implementing two multi-sectoral projects to promote positive nutrition outcomes in North East; the Flexible Integrated and Timely (FIT) Project in Borno State and Working to Improve Nutrition in Northern Nigeria (WINNN) project in Yobe State.

The FIT project started in April 2019 and will run through March 2022 with a budget of £36m while the WINN project began in April 2019 to March 2020 with a budget of £5m. Both projects entail provision of a basic package of nutrition services.

The organisation said through the FIT and WINN projects, it has been able to treat 165,000 children suffering from SAM using RUTF, provide micro-nutrient supplementation to 135,000 children aged 6-2months and 550,000 pregnant and lactating women given skilled Infant and Young Child Feeding in Emergencies Counselling to support maternal nutrition and optimum care and feeding practices for their children aged below 2 years.

Even though the nutrition surveillance data has indicated slight improvement on the nutrition situation since the beginning of the response, Nutrition experts have said that the wide-spread insecurity, population displacement, poor food security situation, sub-optimal Water, Hygiene and Sanitation Practices and high disease burden continue to strain the on-going efforts to curb malnutrition in all its forms in the region.

They expressed worry that Influx of Internally Displaced Persons may also further exacerbate the already poor nutrition situation, adding that the affected community coping mechanisms is still low, and any shock will result in further deterioration of nutrition status while calling for robust contingency plan.

However, the deputy director and head, Child Rights Information Bureau, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mr. Olumide Osanyinpeju, in his welcome address at the media dialogue, said the federal government has come to the realization that lack of access to basic nutrition is an infringement on the rights of the child and that proper nutrition is essential for every Nigerian child.

Hence, he said efforts have been made by the government in provision of policies and structures to manage malnutrition in the country through various programmes to support nutrition vis-à-vis exclusive breastfeeding, complementary feeding from six months, even the home grown school feeding programme, amongst others, all of which are aimed at eliminating poor feeding practice for children.

According to him, “It has equally become necessary to intensify awareness campaign to all actors, government and otherwise on the need for proper nutrition. We need to educate our people on what constitutes a balanced diet, how to achieve this through available resources, and above all, how to bring in government commitment in production and provision of food to all, through the most affordable means.”

He tasked the media to drive the campaign to bring to the awareness of the people the need for proper nutrition.