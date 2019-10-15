CRIME
Man, 35 Docked For Raping 10-year- old Girl
Benue State police command has arraigned a 35-year-old mechanic of Obarike- Ito in Obi local government area of Benue state before a Makurdi Magistrate court for criminal trespass and rape of a 10-year-old girl.
Police prosecution officer, Michael Iorundu told the court that one Justina Ope of Obarike- Ito reported to the police that one Emmanuel Ogbole of the same address trespassed into her house and called one pastor whose identify is yet to be known.
The complainant stated that as she left her compound that the said Ogbile went into the bathroom where her daughter by name Dorcas L.P, aged ten years who was bathing then and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her, and in the process, injured her private part without her consent.
The prosecuting police officer said that during investigation, that the said Ogbile was arrested and he confessed committing the crime.
When the case came up for mention, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction, while the prosecution officer informed the court that investigation is still in progress and prayed for another date.
The trial magistrate, J.O Ayila ordered that the accused be remanded at the Federal Prison Makurdi and adjourned the case to 19th of December 2019 for further mention.
MOST READ
Malawi Dismisses Reports Of First Ebola Case
Obaseki Urges Political Office Holders, Party Chieftains To Observe Protocols
85 Killed In Violence On Afghanistan’s Presidential Election Day – UN
Stop Unsafe Abortions, Go For Family Planning
Plumber In Court For Alleged Attempt To Steal Car
Oil Prices Extend Losses Into Second Session On Weak China Data
2019 World Food Day: FMARD Join 160 Countries On Sensitisation
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
FG Orders Total Closure Of Land Borders
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ajimobi Frustrated My Efforts At Fixing Roads, Water Facilities, Says Makinde
- CRIME10 hours ago
26 NSCDC, 6 Military Officers Arrested Over Arms Deal
- CRIME23 hours ago
EFCC Storms Osogbo, Arrest 94 Suspected Internet Fraudsters
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Another Torture Home Busted In Katsina, 360 Rescued
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Fuel Subsidy Allocated N450bn In 2020 Budget
- HEALTH24 hours ago
Family Planning: Nigeria Not Likely To Meet 2020 Target – Experts
- OPINION21 hours ago
An Economy Out Of Recession: Tunde Fowler’s Magic Wand