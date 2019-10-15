Man, 35 Docked For Raping 10-year- old Girl

Benue State police command has arraigned a 35-year-old mechanic of Obarike- Ito in Obi local government area of Benue state before a Makurdi Magistrate court for criminal trespass and rape of a 10-year-old girl.

Police prosecution officer, Michael Iorundu told the court that one Justina Ope of Obarike- Ito reported to the police that one Emmanuel Ogbole of the same address trespassed into her house and called one pastor whose identify is yet to be known.

The complainant stated that as she left her compound that the said Ogbile went into the bathroom where her daughter by name Dorcas L.P, aged ten years who was bathing then and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her, and in the process, injured her private part without her consent.

The prosecuting police officer said that during investigation, that the said Ogbile was arrested and he confessed committing the crime.

When the case came up for mention, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction, while the prosecution officer informed the court that investigation is still in progress and prayed for another date.

The trial magistrate, J.O Ayila ordered that the accused be remanded at the Federal Prison Makurdi and adjourned the case to 19th of December 2019 for further mention.