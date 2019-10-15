NEWS
NAF Destroys Boko Haram Meeting Venue In Borno
The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has decimated a location used by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) as a meeting venue at Boboshe on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.
The director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement said the attack was executed on, 13 October 2019, following successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, coupled with Human Intelligence reports, that established that a building within the settlement was being used as a rendezvous by the BHTs where their commanders assemble to take instructions before launching attacks against own troops and innocent civilians.
He said, accordingly, the ATF detailed its fighter aircraft to attack the hideout, scoring accurate hits within the designated area leading to the decimation of the target structure.
He revealed that several Boko Haram terrorists were also killed as a result of the strikes.
He restated that the NAF, working in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.
