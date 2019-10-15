National ID Card Renewal Costs N5,000 – NIM

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said the renewal of National Identity Card will cost five thousand naira (N5,000) payable through remita.

This was disclosed by its tweeter handle (@nimc_ng) monitored in Abuja, yesterday, and confirmed by a staff of the Corporate Department of the NIMC.

NIMC also said that applicants who wish to renew their card can visit any NIMC office with the required documents to obtain their card.

” The requirements include a written application with attached proof of payment receipt made through remita, bank teller, NIN slip and submit it at our office.

”Card renewal costs N5,000 payable through remita.” NIMC tweeted.

The tweet also explained that the main focus of the commission was to ensure that all Nigerians are enrolled.

”Our main focus is ensuring that all Nigerians are enrolled and issued their NIN and Your NIN is the most important token of your enrollment.

According to the commission, Nigerians can authenticate their National Identity Number through NIMC verification portal.

”Your NIN can be authenticated through our verfification portal without your card,” NIMC tweeted.

” You will be issued your cards when funds permit, Please bear with us and Your NIN is generated immediately for you upon successful completion of your enrolment.” (NAN).