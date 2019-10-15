NGO Demands Stringent Measures For Sex Offenders

A non governmental organization (NGO), El-Meela Heritage Support Foundation has called for stringent measures for sex offenders to curb the rise in child molestation in the country.

President/founder of the organization Bar. Jemila Eneika stated this recently at the Local Education Authority( LEA) primary school in Paipe, a community in the Abuja Municipal Area Council(AMAC) as part of the NGO’s activities to commemorate the International day for the girl child with the theme: “Unscripted and unstoppable”.

She noted that the focus for this year is to take campaign on girl-child rights to underserved communities.

Eneika stressed that the cases of rape in recent times were alarming and call for urgent attention.

“Even when some ascribe raping under age girls to juju, the law does not recognize it, our NGO is involved in getting justice for these children regardless of the position of offenders, as a lawyer I use my law firm to fight this, to curb this enforcement must be stringent”.

“The purpose of us being here today is to commemorate the international day for the girl child our NGO over time has been observing this day, we go to remote areas like this one to touch the lives of the girl child, to compliment efforts of head teachers and staff in these areas”

“The idea of denying the girl child certain privileges has to be stopped, in line with vision 2030 under the SDG to stop poverty through education to successfully achieve the goals we all have to work towards it” she said.

She further added that early marriage denies the girl child opportunities in life just as she noted that parents are beginning to listen and enroll their daughters in schools to enable them compete favourably in the society.

Head teacher, LEA, Paipe, expressing her gratitude noted that the community is worst hit with cases of out of school children and child molestation due to poverty.

She added that with the enlightenment they have received from the NGO young girls who hawk various wares to support their families will learn to adhere to safety tips.

“By this news will go round and enlighten the community on importance of educating the girl child in Nigeria, this inculcates in the girl child to be aware of her environment to prevent vulnerability and remain focused to go to school” she said.