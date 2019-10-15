NGO Launches Business For Young Entrepreneur 

An Abuja based non government organization (NGO), Conversations4 Change (C4C) has launched a beauty salon for one among 15 youths trained under Global Entrepreneurship Fellowship Program as part of the NGO’s empowerment project for youths.

Speaking at the launching recently, the founder of the organization, Dr. Kechi Ogbuagu explained that the trainee is the sixth out of 15 people trained to have been launched so far. Adding that the one year training on skill and various workshops was to help build capacities of trainees to make them successful entrepreneurs to impact their circle of influence and the society at large.

She disclosed that a total of two hundred thousand naira (N200,000) seed grant was given to the trainee to help her start up her beauty salon. “This launching is coming after 5 other businesses were launched few months ago, making 6 out of 15 people we trained and it cost about two hundred thousand naira in seed grant and about a million naira in training and workshops to help all trainees be successful entrepreneurs, we hope that they in turn will empower other young people to help create jobs” she said.

Earlier the beneficiary, Theresa Marcus, speaking with news men expressed her gratitude, noting that the seed grant with support she got from her family has made it possible for her to start her own beauty salon.

Recounting her experience during the one year training she explained trainings and allowances given during the one year period all helped in the learning process for her to be financially independent. She advised young people to be focused, persevere always to achieve their dreams.