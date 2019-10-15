Nigeria Has Achieved Food Sufficiency In Four Years- PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria has achieved food sufficiency in a lot of crops in four years promising that the nation will achieve much more in days to come.

President Buhari who was represented by the executive governor of Kebbi state, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated this yesterday at the second National Food Fair organised by the National Council of Women Society (NCWS) as part of activities to mark this year’s World Food Day.

Mr President said through his directive and consistency of policies of his administration, more money has been put in agriculture sector adding that Nigerian Agriculture compares to the best in the world.

He said the surest way to reduce poverty is to help people to achieve higher yield in whatever they do especially farm produce noting that he’s government is currently subsidising seedlings and products for women in different states.

In her opening remark, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen who was ably represented by Hajia Maryam Ibrahim said one of the end product of agriculture is food processing and consumption adding that this food fair will give flip idea that women are at the core of Mr President’s transformational advances in agriculture and rural development.

She urged the NCWS to build capacities of women at all levels who are engaged in farming so they can compete favorably with the counterpart anywhere in the world.

In her address, the National President of the NCWS , Dr Gloria Shoda said the food fair was the council’s effort at complimenting what the government is doing particularly the present administration’s effort towards achieving food sufficiency and food security.

She said the food fair has become a rallying a point for all stakeholders to take stock of where are are, what we have achieved and where we need to be in terms of the country’s achievements towards food security.