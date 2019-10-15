NIMC Hails Nigerians On Mandatory Use Of NIN

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has commended government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the general public on the mandatory use of the National Identification Number (NIN) for identification, which has led to the rapid growth of the National Identity Database (NIDB).

The Director General/CEO NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP by his General Manager, Operations/Corporate Communications Abdulhamid Umar on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aziz said, “Section 27(1) and (2) of the Act, 2007 also mandates all Government and Private Agencies providing services as captured in the NIMC Act to make the NIN a prerequisite for service provision to Citizens and Legal residents.

“The NIN not only affirms the identity of an individual, it also avails the government necessary information needed for national planning, creation of social intervention initiatives, allows individuals access services, claims and entitlement, track and monitor crime, curb corruption nationwide among other numerous benefits,” he said

He explain that National Identity Database possess to the development of government agencies like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS), Pension Commission (PENCOM), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) etc. are currently in compliance with NIMC by making the NIN a prerequisite for transactions and accessing services they provide.

The DG/CEO further reiterated the Commissions commitment to providing digital identity for all Nigerians and Legal residents and assured that the issues of lack of sufficient enrollment centres to cater the population will soon be a thing of the past as the Commission will soon commence the Digital Identity Ecosystem.

“Wherein both public and private sectors of the economy will be licensed to capture both demographic and biometric data of those that have not yet been captured into the NIDB.

“The Ecosystem is a NIMC project in partnership with the World Bank, Agence Francaise Development (AFD) and the European Union (EU) that seeks to scale up the enrollment process. The system will allow licensed Government and Private Partners to enroll and issue the NIN to individuals and send data to the NIMC back end.

“This will guarantee increase in enrollment figures, expansion in Enrollment Centres Nationwide and speedy delivery of the NIMC services,” he added

Engr. Aziz calls on Nigerians and Legal residents that are yet to enroll for the NIN to do so in other to avoid disenfranchised, adding that government and private agencies that are not in compliance with the implementation of the mandatory use of NIN to commence before the Commission begins high scale enforcement.