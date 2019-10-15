Obaseki Insists On Zero-Tolerance To Thuggery In Edo

…urges Oshiomhole to notify state APC, govt for due courtesies when visiting

The Edo State Government has condemned attempts by some unscrupulous elements to cause a resurgence of thuggery in Edo State, insisting that the state government will not tolerate acts of hooliganism in any form or guise in the state.

The state government also urged the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to always put the state chapter of the APC and the government on notice when visiting so he can be accorded courtesies due him as a national figure.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the government said its attention “has been drawn to reports in the Media over activities of some unscrupulous elements attempting to create a resurgence of the menace of thuggery in the State which this Administration has worked assiduously and has succeeded in bringing to an end.

“On Thursday, October 10, 2019, some hoodlums invaded a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area (LGA) and this was followed by an attack on the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, at Protea Hotel on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

“This development is most unfortunate, totally condemnable and as a Government, we condemn it in its entirety. This Administration will not tolerate the resurgence of thuggery or hooliganism in any form or guise in our State.”

Ogie said, as a government, “we have worked extremely hard to ensure that opportunities are created for all citizens to leverage on Government initiatives and earn a living legitimately without resort to crime and criminality.

“With regards to the purported attack on Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Government wishes to reiterate the comment of the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Dan Mallam Muhammed to the effect that the purported attack “never happened”. Government also wishes to stress that in Edo State, tangible investment has been made by Government to enhance security for our citizens. It is not an accident that Edo State is considered as one of the most peaceful States in Nigeria.”

He added, “As Chairman of the ruling Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and former Governor of the State, Comrade Adams Oshomhole is a national figure and his safety is of utmost importance to us as a Government. Accordingly, it is expected that the State Government and the State Chapter of the APC would be put on notice whenever the National Chairman desires to visit the state so that adequate security and logistics are made and courtesies deserving of his status are accorded throughout the period of his stay.”

“However, Government also expects that the National Chairman would make reasonable effort to ensure that hoodlums do not take advantage of his presence to unleash mayhem on innocent members of the public or create tension where none exists.

“Government wishes to state emphatically that Edo State is peaceful. Accordingly, Government advises citizens to go about their normal duties and ignore attempts by the enemies to destabilize the State under any guise,” he added.