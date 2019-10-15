OML 11: Host Communities Kick Against Rivers Govt’s Acquisition Of Stake In Shell

Host communities of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11, have kicked against the recent acquisition of 45 percent stake of multinational oil giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) by the Rivers State government.

OML 11 covers communities in Oyigbo, Etche, Omuma, Eleme, Gokana, Khana, Tai, Andoni and Opobo/Nkoro local government areas in Rivers State, as well as Ukwa-East and Ukwa-West local government areas of Abia State.

Chairman of OML 11 Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Obioma Levi Nworgu, disclosed this while speaking in a live radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Nwaorgu, who is the traditional ruler of Etiti-Oha Ipu Owaza community in Ukwa-West local government area of Abia State, said Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, did not consult the host communities before announcing the acquisition of Shell’s stake.

He said: “It is surprising to us because the oil bearing communities of OML 11 were not consulted. We are not aware. Governor Wike did not even consult his colleague in Abia State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

“On issues like this, the host communities must be consulted. The acquisition of Shell’s stake sounds like a surprise package to us.”

Speaking during the programme, National Coordinator of Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP), Chief Gani Topba, described the acquisition of Shell’s stake in OML 11 as a proposal that died on arrival.

Topba, who insisted that Shell does not have up to 45 percent stake in OML 11, but 30 percent, said the multinational oil giant has no stake in OML 11, since the Federal Government has not renewed it’s operatorship licence.