Oyo Reps Member Extols Wase’s Leadership Qualities

The member representing Ibadan South-West/North-West federal constituency of Oyo State, Hon. Adedeji Stanley Olajide, has commended the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Idris Mohammed Wase, on his qualitative leadership since assumption of office as the Number Two lawmaker in the House.

According to a press statement issued by Olajide’s media aide, Lekan Olawoyin, on Tuesday in Abuja, Wase has been conducting the legislative activities of the House perfectly well as part of the House leadership and partner of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The lawmaker stressed further that the Deputy Speaker has been performing creditably well both in the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly and as well as his constituency.

“Rt. Hon. Idris Wase can best be described as a performer par excellence, very transparent, resourceful and hardworking, a lover of his constituents, a man of unquestionable character and higher integrity, a man who always carry his constituents along in all his day to day activities in the House of Representatives,” he said.

On the 2020 budget proposal before the National Assembly, Olajide assured Nigerians of the speedy passage of the budget before the end of the year so as to enhance accelerated projects execution across the nooks and crannies of the country.

The lawmaker, who few days ago was adjudged victorious at the Election Petitions Tribunal in Ibadan, thanked his constituents for their continuous support and cooperation, promising that he will not relent in his efforts to fulfil his campaign promises before the end of his tenure in 2023.