CRIME
Plumber In Court For Alleged Attempt To Steal Car
A plumber, Samuel Onyema, 25, who allegedly attempted to steal a car, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.
Onyema, whose house address is not provided, is facing a charge of an attempt to steal a car to which he pleaded not guilty.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 9 a.m. on Oct. 8 at No. 5B Folusho Alade St., Awuse Estate, Opebi in Ikeja.
Eruada said Onyema attempted to steal a Toyota Camry car with registration no. AKM 505 SX belonging to the complainant, Mr Babatunde Mustapha.
“The complainant caught the defendant in the act as he was about to drive away the car where it was parked and raised alarm that attracted the estate security to the scene.
“He was taken to an Ikeja police station by the estate security, where he was arrested,” he said.
According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 406 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.
Section 406 stipulates 18 months imprisonment for attempted stealing.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.
Dan-Oni ordered that the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.
She adjourned the case until Dec. 12 for mention. (NAN)
MOST READ
Plumber In Court For Alleged Attempt To Steal Car
Oil Prices Extend Losses Into Second Session On Weak China Data
2019 World Food Day: FMARD Join 160 Countries On Sensitisation
FIDA Calls For Inclusion Of Women In Governance, Peace Processes
Obaseki Insists On Zero-Tolerance To Thuggery In Edo
Lawyer Writes UK, AGF, Others Over Abuse Of Power By Police
‘SERAP Lacks Power To Issue Ultimatum To AMAC On Pension’
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
FG Orders Total Closure Of Land Borders
- NEWS22 hours ago
2 Nigerians Make Global Digital Prominence List
- CRIME21 hours ago
EFCC Storms Osogbo, Arrest 94 Suspected Internet Fraudsters
- NEWS20 hours ago
Ajimobi Frustrated My Efforts At Fixing Roads, Water Facilities, Says Makinde
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Another Torture Home Busted In Katsina, 360 Rescued
- HEALTH21 hours ago
Family Planning: Nigeria Not Likely To Meet 2020 Target – Experts
- NEWS23 hours ago
Workers Raise Concerns Over Yaba CMD’s ‘Tenure Elongation’
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Fuel Subsidy Allocated N450bn In 2020 Budget