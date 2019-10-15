PMB Greets Brig-Gen Yakubu Rimdan At 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted Brig-Gen Yakubu Rimdan (rtd) on his 80th birthday, wishing the retired officer and gentleman more strength and good health as he continues to serve God and humanity.

President Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, joined family, friends and associates of the retired military officer in celebrating the milestone, lined with memories of meritorious and patriotic service to the nation, starting from 1956 when he entered the Boys Company, now Nigeria Military School.

At 80, the President believes the octogenarian has a lot to be thankful to God for, considering his strategic positions in the history of the country, especially participating in the Independence parade on October 1, 1960; heading many tactical formations of the military and commanding troops to uphold the integrity and unity of the nation.

President Buhari urged the retired officer to always avail his experience and wisdom to upcoming officers and leaders in various sectors, commending him for his discipline, bravery and loyalty to every rightful cause.

The president prayed that the Almighty God would grant Brig-Gen Rimdan longer life and good health.