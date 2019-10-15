Politics, Fake News And National Security

Fake news is a type of yellow journalism or propaganda that consists of deliberate disinformation or hoaxes spread via traditional news media (print and broadcast) or online social media. Digital news has brought back and increased the usage of fake news, or yellow journalism. The news is then often reverberated as misinformation in social media but occasionally finds its way to the mainstream media as well.

Fake news is written and published usually with the intent to mislead in order to damage an agency, entity, or person, and / or gain financially or politically, often using sensationalist, dishonest, or outright fabricated headlines to increase readership. Similarly, click bait stories and headlines earn advertising revenue from this activity.

The relevance of fake news has increased in post – truth politics. For media outlets, the ability to attract viewers to their websites is necessary to generate online advertising revenue. Publishing a story with false content that attracts users benefits advertisers and improves ratings. Easy access to online advertisement revenue, increased political polarization, and the popularity of social media, primarily the Facebook News Feed, have all been implicated in the spread of fake news, which competes with legitimate news stories. Hostile government actors have also been implicated in generating and propagating fake news, particularly during elections. Internationally since United State President Donald Trump’ s election,

public concern has intensified about ‘alternative facts’, his self – proclaimed ‘war’ on journalists, and the prevalence of fake news in a‘ post – truth’ era. Not only does this create confusion about what is real and what is not, but trust in news media is falling in many countries including the US and Nigeria. This is compounded by the fact that the internet makes it easier for misinformation, whether deliberate or not, to spread. Inaccurate reporting has consequences for news media ‘s role in democracies to provide a well-informed citizenry and critical scrutiny of political elites.

US National Intelligence alleged that Russia created fake news to manipulate the 2016 Presidential election and Trump further fuelled public mistrust by calling journalists“ the most dishonest human beings on earth”.

Singapore is also battling with fake news menace. The country has made a law to curtail it. The fake news law has gone into effect, despite warnings that the measures could be used to stifle dissent and free speech in the South East Asian island country.

The law, which was passed by Singapore’s parliament in May but took effect this month gives government ministers powers to order social media companies to put warnings next to posts authorities deem to be false, order some content to be removed and in some cases block websites deemed to be propagating false information contrary to public interest.

Despite broad opposition, Singaporean authorities insist the measures are necessary to stop the circulation of falsehoods that could sow divisions in society and erode trust in institutions. In April, shortly before the bill passed, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, said the legislation was an “essential part” of fighting fake news and hate speech.

Under the law, if an action is judged to be malicious and damaging to Singapore’s interests, companies could be hit with fines of up to $720,000, while individuals could face jail terms of up to 10 years. Singapore’s government, which has been accused of stifling dissent in the past, has said the country is particularly vulnerable to fake news because of its position as a global financial hub, its mixed ethnic and religious population and widespread internet access. Interestingly Singapore shares mixed ethnic and religious population with Nigeria that is lately being bombarded by fake news merchants.

The presidency in Nigeria weekend blamed the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) over fake reports making the rounds in the social media that President Muhammadu Buhari was planning to secretly marry one of his ministers, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk. The opposition, according to the presidency, is focusing on less important matters that should be agitating their minds but are rather pursuing shadows.

In a statement by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the presidency said, “Last week, the Nigeria’ s senate majority leader reintroduced anti – sexual harassment legislation to parliament, following a serious exposé by the BBC of a sex for grades scandal at the University of Lagos. The bill had been tabled before– in 2016– but it was not passed: some members of our party, working with the opposition, then stronger in numbers than today, blocked it. This time around, there has been no such attempt by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to scupper the bill.

Instead, last week– whilst this matter was in the Senate, and the first Federal Budget following our February General Election, was being tabled before the House– the opposition’ s full attention was elsewhere: on the affairs of the President, who we were told by the internet, was planning to marry in secret to one of his cabinet ministers. The interminable nonsense of fake news is hardly unique to Nigeria. In the United States, Britain– indeed across much of the democratic world– we see waves of falsehoods and untruths peddled across digital and mainstream media.”

Wife of the President Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has also warned that the incessant spread of fake news has the potentials to plunge the country into chaos. Speaking to journalists when she returned to the country via Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport after a long vacation, Mrs Buhari said, “The genesis of this fake news was when my husband fell sick( in 2017) and perpetrators of this act were showing fake ambulance, hospital and dead body suggesting that my husband is dead. That time, I received so many calls from other first ladies and presidents of other countries trying to confirm. So I called the attention of NCC(Nigerian Communications Commission), NBC(Nigerian Broadcasting Commission) and the National Orientation Agency. Fake news will lead this country to something else if actions are not taken with immediate effect.”

In July this year, the people of Agbada Nenwe in Aninri local government area of Enugu State and members of the Hausa / Fulani community and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria(MACBAN) in the South – east zone, denied video trending on social media over the purported expulsion of some herders and their cattle out of the community. Earlier the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police had in the wake of the news report on social media denied that no such incident occurred, explaining that after a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that what transpired was“ only the movement of cattle and herders from Cross River State through Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and a neighboring town for grazing”.

The police further stated that“ such transit had nothing to do with escorting herders and their cattle out of Agbada Nenwe community”.

Speaking when Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State led the State Commissioner of Police, the Director of Department of State Services(DSS), the Garrison Commander, 82 Division of the Nigerian

Army, Enugu, the Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, the State Commandant of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, and other relevant stakeholders, to Agbada Nenwe on a fact – finding visit, the traditional ruler of the community, Francis Imo, said the video was untrue, stressing that“ nobody drove the Fulani community out of Agbada Nenwe”.

The monarch disclosed that they enjoy cordial relationship with the Fulani community, adding that“ no cow has ever been killed in this kingdom, no Fulani man has ever been hurt”.

The Enugu State fake news is a typical example of how fake news can affect national security if the story was not quickly denied and the truth put out there in the public. We are living witnesses to how quickly fake news spread and leads to reprisal attacks. That is why we should all be concerned about fake news. Nigerians should also be enlightened on the dangers inherent in fake news. Let Nigerians work together to stop fake news before it does more harm to the country.

–Aluta Continua!