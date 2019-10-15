NEWS
Real Estate Boss Adaralegbe Bags Honourary Award At OSCOTECH
For his commitment towards the advancement of education and his philanthropy programs, Managing Director of T. Pumpy Concept Limited, Akintayo Adaralegbe has been conferred with Honorary Fellowship by the management of Osun State College of Technology (OSCOTECH), Esa-Oke, Osun State.
Pumpy Concept LTD is a fast rising real estate developer in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Mr. Akintayo bagged the Honorary Fellowship at the combined convocation of the institution held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Esa-Oke, Osun State.
Adaralegbe, an alumni of the institution where he holds a degree in Accountancy, has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the school.
Rector of the institution Dr. Samson Adegoke informed the gathering, which had in attendance, representative of The Visitor to the College (Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola), that the Fellowship is conferred on “worthy illustrious and distinguished persons in the society”.
Adaralegbe has been an active alumnus of the institution who has also been involved in the execution of various developmental projects in the institution. Speaking about the award, T.Pumpy boss said he was excited that the management of the College found him worthy of being conferred with such an honour.
“This is a morale booster for me and I will surely continue to contribute my quota to the development of my alma mata by God’s grace,” he said.
Just recently, T Pumpy Concept Ltd announced the launch of a new campaign tagged Abuja for All and is aimed at making lands affordable and accessible to all Nigerians who wish to own a property in the nation’s capital irrespective of class or status.
