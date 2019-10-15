NEWS
Sex For Grade: Okowa’s Aide Task Varsities To Be Proactive
***Sues for total Development of the human mind and peaceful coexistence with Host Communities.
The Management of Nigerian Universities has been tasked to be alive to its responsibilities to forestall irregular and illicit conducts capable of eroding the significance of our education.
The Special Assistant to the Delta Governor on Youths Development Hon Anthony Ajaino made this call recently when him and his team paid a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor of Delta state University, Abraka.
While frowning at the incessant cases of sexual harassment and intimidating by academic staff of Nigerian Universities, he advocated for a more strict and stringent implementation of relevant sanctions while advising lectures to desist from the shameful acts.
Hon. Ajaino used the opportunity to request for more employment and empowerment for indigenous Delta youths especially as it concern the host communities and also engage capable and qualified indigenous contractors.
While taking time to respond to all the areas of engagement, Prof. Victor Peretomode, the Vice Chancellor, thanked the SA and his team for the productive meeting. He promised to do his best to Foster a #StrongerDelta.
On the issue of sex-for-grades “that issue has been practically non existent owing to the way and manner we handled it at my resumption of office,” he said.
